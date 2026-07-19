For Delicious Homemade Pound Cake, Choose This Butter Every Time

It may be hard to find a slice of home-baked pound cake you don't like, but recipes made with high-quality ingredients always seem to be that much better. That's because most pound cakes are made with minimal ingredients — flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and milk — so the type of butter you choose affects both the flavor and texture of this simple dessert. And when it comes to the best grocery store butter brands for pound cake, European butter gives it the richest flavor and most satisfying texture. Not to mention, many European butters are cultured or made with fermented cream, which adds a tangy, complex taste.

When it comes to the differences between American and European butter, what truly sets European-style butter apart is its higher percentage of butterfat. Sure enough, U.S. rules only require American butter brands to have a minimum of 80% butterfat, while European brands typically have between 82% and 85%. While a 2% difference may not seem like a big deal, pound cake has enough butter that the increase in butterfat pays off.

Beyond giving your pound cake a richer, more pronounced flavor, the added butterfat helps coat the flour proteins and limit gluten development, leading to a softer slice of cake. With more fat and less water, your pound cake is sure to develop a finer, more tender crumb without a dry, crumbly finish. Yet before you start baking, there are a few additional factors you should consider.