The Best Dishes At Some Chinese Restaurants Aren't Always On The Standard Menu

When you go to your preferred local Chinese restaurant, you likely have some go-to favorites. Whether you're a fan of beef and broccoli, General Tso's chicken, or you load up on egg rolls, tried-and-true beloved menu items are always delicious. If you're in the mood for something a little different, however, Herman Ng, owner of Xo Brasserie in Charleston, South Carolina, suggests inquiring about off-menu items at Chinese restaurants.

"Many Chinese restaurants do prepare dishes that are not listed on the standard menu," Ng told Chowhound exclusively. "These items are often intended for friends, family, or regulars, as much of the public menu is tailored to the American palate." Ng went on to say that certain traditional Chinese foods — including chicken feet and bak chit gai (poached chicken) — are often left off of the menu since most American diners tend to stick with what they know. If you'd like to try something a little different than what you're used to, however, just ask. "It is perfectly acceptable to ask about off-menu dishes," says Ng.