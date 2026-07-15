The Best Dishes At Some Chinese Restaurants Aren't Always On The Standard Menu
When you go to your preferred local Chinese restaurant, you likely have some go-to favorites. Whether you're a fan of beef and broccoli, General Tso's chicken, or you load up on egg rolls, tried-and-true beloved menu items are always delicious. If you're in the mood for something a little different, however, Herman Ng, owner of Xo Brasserie in Charleston, South Carolina, suggests inquiring about off-menu items at Chinese restaurants.
"Many Chinese restaurants do prepare dishes that are not listed on the standard menu," Ng told Chowhound exclusively. "These items are often intended for friends, family, or regulars, as much of the public menu is tailored to the American palate." Ng went on to say that certain traditional Chinese foods — including chicken feet and bak chit gai (poached chicken) — are often left off of the menu since most American diners tend to stick with what they know. If you'd like to try something a little different than what you're used to, however, just ask. "It is perfectly acceptable to ask about off-menu dishes," says Ng.
What, and how, to order off-menu items at a Chinese restaurant
If you'd like to venture into the land of off-menu ordering at your favorite Chinese spot, Herman Ng has some suggestions on where to start. "An example of an authentic dish is congee," says Ng. "It is a comforting, delicious meal I grew up eating for breakfast or brunch, though it has never really caught on here or been prominently featured on standard menus." Congee is a flavorful porridge served with savory toppings. As mentioned, Ng said you might also find chicken feet (they have a ton of health benefits due to their high collagen content) and bak chit gai off-menu.
Of course, there's a right and wrong way to order off-menu at a restaurant. "I recommend visiting the restaurant frequently to build a relationship with the owner or chef," says Ng. "Once a rapport is established, you can politely ask if they ever prepare specific dishes you are interested in. Showing a genuine interest in more traditional items often encourages them to share off-menu specialties." To score special requests that aren't on the restaurant menu, it's also a good idea to visit during off-peak hours. This allows the back-of-house staff the time they may need to prepare a special dish. Above all, be respectful and kind when you make your request, and know that, in some cases, it may be a long shot to ask for an off-menu dish.