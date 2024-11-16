The Secret To Crafting Unique And Flavorful Congee According To A Chef

Congee is a Chinese rice porridge dish that's as simple as it is satiating. Made by simmering rice in liquid until it breaks down into a thick and creamy consistency, congee has a naturally mild flavor, which makes it the perfect canvas for painting with bold, experimental, and personalized ingredients. But with so much potential, it's hard to know where to start with jazzing up congee. Chowhound spoke with Chef Ken Lin of New York City dim sum house and Northern Chinese restaurant Hutong, to get some flavor-forward ideas for dressing up congee.

Because congee is cooked in liquid, its base flavor hinges on what you use to simmer the rice. Although water is sufficient, Lin encourages home cooks to "use a slow-simmered bone broth with ginger and scallions as a base." Bone broth is made by simmering bones (often with a bit of meat and connective tissues still attached) in water for an extended period, along with vegetables, herbs, and a splash of vinegar to extract nutrients and add flavor. The end result is a savory, umami-tinted concoction rich in collagen, protein, and digestion-aiding properties. By cooking congee in bone broth, you can deepen its flavor without extra work. You can make the broth or stock from home or purchase it conveniently at a grocery store.

Don't skip Lin's suggestions for aromatics: Adding ginger and scallions to the broth develops complex flavors that swing between spicy, fragrant, and savory, making each spoonful of congee a dynamic and multidimensional dining experience.