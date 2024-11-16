The Secret To Crafting Unique And Flavorful Congee According To A Chef
Congee is a Chinese rice porridge dish that's as simple as it is satiating. Made by simmering rice in liquid until it breaks down into a thick and creamy consistency, congee has a naturally mild flavor, which makes it the perfect canvas for painting with bold, experimental, and personalized ingredients. But with so much potential, it's hard to know where to start with jazzing up congee. Chowhound spoke with Chef Ken Lin of New York City dim sum house and Northern Chinese restaurant Hutong, to get some flavor-forward ideas for dressing up congee.
Because congee is cooked in liquid, its base flavor hinges on what you use to simmer the rice. Although water is sufficient, Lin encourages home cooks to "use a slow-simmered bone broth with ginger and scallions as a base." Bone broth is made by simmering bones (often with a bit of meat and connective tissues still attached) in water for an extended period, along with vegetables, herbs, and a splash of vinegar to extract nutrients and add flavor. The end result is a savory, umami-tinted concoction rich in collagen, protein, and digestion-aiding properties. By cooking congee in bone broth, you can deepen its flavor without extra work. You can make the broth or stock from home or purchase it conveniently at a grocery store.
Don't skip Lin's suggestions for aromatics: Adding ginger and scallions to the broth develops complex flavors that swing between spicy, fragrant, and savory, making each spoonful of congee a dynamic and multidimensional dining experience.
The best toppings for congee
A flavorful bowl of congee starts at the beginning with the simmering process. However, broth, scallions, and ginger can't carry the dish on their own, making toppings an indispensable part of any bowl of congee.
Chef Ken Lin's offerings for congee toppings are simple and subtle yet transformative. Of crispy shallots with five spice-infused cooking oil, he says, "This aromatic, crispy topping adds depth and a hint of crunch" to counter the silky smooth consistency of the porridge. If you don't have spice-infused oil in your pantry, make your own by heating a neutral oil to 200 degrees Farenheit, adding spices, and letting it steep off-heat for 30 minutes before straining and storing. If crispy shallots and spice-steeped oil isn't your jam, Lin has another option: a chili honey drizzle with micro greens. "A drizzle of chili honey brings a sweet heat, while microgreens add freshness and a modern, colorful touch" to the dish, he says. Hot honey, like the popular brand Mike's Hot Honey, is available at many grocery stores, but you might consider adding fresh honey to some chili crisp for a DIY version.
To give congee a little extra protein, consider adding jammy soy-marinated eggs for a more substantial bite. Pickled veggies like red onions, cabbage, or jalapeños can add zippy brightness to the umami-heavy dish. Once you've assembled your perfect congee bowl with memorable and mouthwatering fixings, "finish with a touch of aged soy sauce or truffle oil," Lin says.