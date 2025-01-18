The Right Way To Order Off-Menu At A Restaurant

Restaurant owners, chefs, and servers say there is a way to get what you want. First and foremost, ask nicely. In fine-dining restaurants, there are etiquette rules you should follow, and you should not assume the restaurant will be able to or want to accommodate your request. Be prepared to order something else if they deny your request. Also, be reasonable and realistic. If the restaurant is busy, it may not be a good time to ask for something special. You also don't want to stray far from the restaurant's usual fare. Some restaurants do have some secret menu items, but an Italian restaurant is unlikely to be able to satisfy your request for fried chicken.

Also keep in mind where you're dining. A family-friendly restaurant that you frequent often is more likely to take your request than a fast-food place under pressure to get food out quickly. In a fine dining restaurant, the chef may be concerned about how a substitution or alteration will impact the dish.

The best way to make sure a restaurant can meet your needs is to be prepared. Take a look at the menu online to see if there are enough items on the menu for you to eat, or call ahead to see if the restaurant can accommodate a request. After all, most restaurants know that a happy customer is a return customer.