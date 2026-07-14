6 Lowe's Kitchen Finds With Deep Discounts In July 2026

Whether you're on the hunt for the best possible dishwasher, or simply looking for a brand new immersion blender to replace your old, retired model, you're probably going to want to pop over to a home improvement store such as Lowe's to check out its offerings. This construction and home appliances store is a hub for all things home improvement. However, it can sometimes be a difficult space to parse, especially if you're looking to improve your living space on a budget. For those looking to spruce up their kitchen without breaking bank, finding bargains can feel nigh on impossible.

Not to fret, though, because there are deals to be had at Lowe's. And we've hand picked six kitchen finds to be found at the store in July 2026. These items are currently on a deep discount, but not for long. So make sure to scoop up these sizzling hot summer deals before they cool off completely. Within this list, you'll find countertop appliances, a nifty mini fridge, and some seriously great sinks and sink accessories. So get to scrolling (and shopping)!