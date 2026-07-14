6 Lowe's Kitchen Finds With Deep Discounts In July 2026
Whether you're on the hunt for the best possible dishwasher, or simply looking for a brand new immersion blender to replace your old, retired model, you're probably going to want to pop over to a home improvement store such as Lowe's to check out its offerings. This construction and home appliances store is a hub for all things home improvement. However, it can sometimes be a difficult space to parse, especially if you're looking to improve your living space on a budget. For those looking to spruce up their kitchen without breaking bank, finding bargains can feel nigh on impossible.
Not to fret, though, because there are deals to be had at Lowe's. And we've hand picked six kitchen finds to be found at the store in July 2026. These items are currently on a deep discount, but not for long. So make sure to scoop up these sizzling hot summer deals before they cool off completely. Within this list, you'll find countertop appliances, a nifty mini fridge, and some seriously great sinks and sink accessories. So get to scrolling (and shopping)!
Kraus Standart PRO Undermount Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink
Sleek, modern, and perfectly priced for now, the Kraus Standart PRO Undermount Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink has a 10-inch depth and a 30-inch length. It includes a kit with a drain, removable strainer, a rack for drying, a kitchen towel, as well as additional hardware for assembly.
Purchase the Kraus Standart PRO Undermount Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink for $309.95 until August 5 — $90 off its original price of $399.95.
Kraus Bolden Spot Free Stainless Steel/Chrome Single Handle Deck-Mount Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet
This Kraus model deck mounted faucet is perfect for the home cook who needs something with a professional polish and high functionality. It's flexible and moveable, allowing you to spray water wherever needed. The sophisticated design is great for anyone looking for the perfect finishing touch to their state-of-the-art kitchen setup.
Purchase the Kraus Bolden Spot Free Stainless Steel/Chrome Single Handle Deck-Mount Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $134.95 until August 5, a full $80 off its original $214.95 price.
Kraus Kore Undermount Stainless Steel Single Bowl Workstation Kitchen Sink
This Kraus Kore single bowl workstation kitchen sink is a complete kitchen sink setup. The sink is 10 inches in depth and 30 inches in length. Along with the sink, this package includes a bamboo cutting board, drain, drain cover, and a drying rack.
Purchase the Kraus Kore Undermount Stainless Steel Single Bowl Workstation Kitchen Sink online or in stores for $374.95 until August 5, over $100 off its $499.95 price tag.
Cowsar 23.67-oz Juice Extractor With Removable Pulp Tray
Have some lemons that need a good juicing? Have we got the deal for you. This Cowsar 23.67-ounce juice extractor with a removable pulp tray is the perfect juicer for beginners. Components of it are dishwasher safe, so you needn't deal with hand washing.
Purchase the Cowsar 23.67-oz Juice Extractor With Removable Pulp Tray online or in store for $59.99, nearly half off its original $108.66 price tag. This deal only runs until July 31.
Cowsar Coffee Maker
This Cowsar 15 bar semi-automatic espresso machine features a commercial-grade portafilter and intelligent temperature control for cafe-quality results. It also includes a grinder and a steam wand to make delicious lattes.
As of publication, this product's name on Lowe's website appears to be incorrect. We advise verifying with Lowe's before purchase or visually confirming the product in store. Otherwise, be prepared to potentially do a return (Lowe's does free shipping and free returns).
Purchase this Cowsar Coffee Maker online or in your local store if available for $289.99, which is less than half of its original price tag of $588.69. This discount ends on July 31.
Cowsar Stainless Steel Built-In/Freestanding Indoor Or Outdoor Beverage Refrigerator
Back to school is around the corner, and dorm room stocking is in full swing. The perfect coup to complete your suite (or basement bar) is this Cowsar beverage refrigerator. It can fit up to 180 cans, and has LCD screen temperature controls that you can set between 32 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Purchase the Cowsar Stainless Steel Built-In/Freestanding Indoor Or Outdoor Beverage Refrigerator online or in store for $451.19, over $500 off its original $959.99. This deal ends on July 31.