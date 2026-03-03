4 Dishwasher Brands With Better Reviews Than Bosch

Costco might be known for its wholesale grocery prices, but it has some top-rated appliances for sale, too. The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Dishwasher with Leak Detection has a price tag that's only available for members to see, but it's available at Home Depot for $950. (It's not as highly-rated at Home Depot but is still a chart-topper among the stores we looked at.) At Costco, it has 4.4 stars, coming in with just a slightly higher rating than the Bosch 800 Series. The dishwasher is fairly quiet at 47 decibels, so it falls in the middle of the pack on this list. It has a third rack for utensils and an optional delayed start, so you can set when you want it to run. The hidden control panel keeps it looking sleek, and the fingerprint-resistant stainless steel means you don't have to constantly wipe it down. Plus, with more than 1,600 reviews, it seems to be a Costco fan favorite.

"It isn't silent, but it's very quiet ... The quick wash is very efficient," one reviewer wrote. Another said, "I really like the top rack for knives and lightly soiled stirring spoons, etc., which are sometimes hard to fit in other places ... It's fantastic, dishes are very well cleaned." A few reviewers did caution that the drying cycle doesn't always dry dishes completely, and the dishwasher can start to rust once you've had it for a while.