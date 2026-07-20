How To Get Better Flavor From Store-Bought Spaghetti Sauce With Almost No Effort

There's nothing like the taste of a tomato sauce that's been slowly simmering all day, filling the house with the smell of herbs as you anticipate pouring it over your favorite pasta. Believe it or not, it's possible to get a similar effect from store-bought sauce — it'll just take some time. Simmering store-bought sauce over low heat can help bring out rich flavors, helping you create a pasta dinner with a homemade taste, even if you only had time to swing by the store for a jar of marinara.

Whether it's store-bought or homemade, when you simmer tomato sauce, you're allowing some of the water in the sauce to evaporate. Tomatoes contain a ton of water, and when you give tomato sauce plenty of time on the stove, some of that excess moisture evaporates, leaving a denser concentration of flavor behind. As the sauce cooks, its natural sweetness becomes more pronounced, creating a more balanced profile. Slow simmering also helps release glutamates — umami-rich compounds found in the cells of tomatoes — creating a fantastic depth that takes time to develop. Of course, different store-bought sauces may require different approaches to create a homemade-style taste. Sauces with more complex flavor profiles may require a longer simmer, as it can take some extra time for the ingredients to fully meld.