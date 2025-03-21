Make Store-Bought Pasta Sauce Taste Better With An Ingredient You Already Have Lying Around

We've got a pro tip for making jarred pasta sauce taste homemade, and you don't even have to be a pro to make it work. Even the worst store-bought marinara sauce can be transformed into a velvety, restaurant-worthy masterpiece with one simple ingredient that you probably already have on hand: butter.

Butter does more than add richness to the sauce; it smooths out harsh tomato acidity and any bitter processed tastes, rounds out the flavors, and gives the sauce a glossy, luxurious finish. The fat in butter adds a richness and helps the sauce cling to pasta noodles better. Overall, you'll give a ho-hum jarred sauce more of a robust finish rather than a thin, watery texture, with hardly any extra effort! In fact, there's a name for adding cold butter to enhance sauce: it's called mounting.

To make sure that the butter's flavor actually comes through in the sauce, it's best to add it at the very end of cooking. To get it right, warm your sauce over medium heat, then stir in unsalted butter (it's important to control the level of salt here!) just before serving. Let it melt completely before giving it a taste. A couple of tablespoons per jar of sauce is usually the sweet spot, but a little extra won't hurt if you want something silkier. Garlic butter or herb-infused butter are fun options as well, adding another layer of depth, making the sauce feel even more intentional.