Spare Vs Baby Back Ribs: Which Ones Should You Choose?

The decision making has only begun once you've decided between beef or pork ribs for your next cookout. Those on team swine must next debate the merits of specific selections like spare and baby back ribs. The good news is that both can be great, particularly with the properly pork rib-optimized herbs and spices. The bad news is that their equal tastiness can make it hard to choose. But knowing how much time to make them can better narrow the field.

True to their name, baby back ribs are smaller than spares. They are sourced from the finer-boned section of the upper rib cage toward the animal's spine. Baby back ribs' smaller size makes them cook up quicker than the spare ribs that you may have guessed by now are a little larger. Spare ribs come from lower down on the rib cage where the bones are bigger. Bigger bones make for a bigger slab which — you guessed it! — will just take longer to get to temp. Their higher presence of fat also helps put the "slow" in spare ribs' ideal low and slow preparation: that fat takes time to render, while the relative leanness of the baby backs helps expedite their cooking time. Recipes will vary wildly, but you can find baby back rib instructions that call for less than an hour of cook time, and spare rib steps that require considerably longer. So go with baby backs whenever you're on a tight rib deadline. Stick with spares when there's more time to linger.