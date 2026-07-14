The Genius Solution For Lugging Grocery Bags Up Your Apartment Stairs (Makes It 10x Easier)

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It's a tale as old as time. You walk into the grocery store thinking you only need a few items and end up with a cart full of groceries. All well and good — until you need to schlep them up the stairs. Without having to yoke yourself like a working animal of days gone by, you can make the task infinitely easier by keeping a few multi-bag carriers handy, such as the Jialeey Grocery Bag Holders. These carabiner looking contraptions, also called stroller hooks, are inexpensive and compact, and let you distribute the weight of several smaller bags without cutting off the circulation in your fingers while cushioning the whole load with a welcome foam grip.

It also helps the eventual grocery carrying process if you bag your items with intention. In other words, double bag if you aren't using reusable bags, and don't overload each bag. It also helps to use the best bagging strategies, including inserting heavier items, such as canned goods, first; bagging like with like, as in refrigerated or frozen items together; and leaving fragile items on top, or bagging them separately.