The Checkout Technique To Make Sure Your Groceries Are Bagged Safely

Ideally, you'll put like items with like items, such as cans with cans, on the belt together and in the bag together. However, that isn't always possible. If you don't have a box-lined bag, there are other ways to pack your groceries safely with one from the store. You can build a wall inside the bottom of the bag by lining the interior edges of it with boxes of pasta. Put any cans of crushed tomatoes inside the box walls, so the pasta surrounds them. This makes a sturdier base if you have to put something on top of the stack.

Additionally, if you're worried about breakage or adding too much weight to your current bag, you can put pasta sauce and other bottled items into a new bag. For safety's sake, consider wrapping glass bottles in some of the plastic bags from the bagging area. This provides cushioning and stops the bottles from breaking during transport.

Start a new bag for your frozen stuff, putting ready-made pie on the bottom and elevatable frozen pizza on top of that. Then any frozen veggies and mixed berries go in after that. Your fresh produce gets its own bag, as do any meats or deli items. Finally, you'll guarantee that you have eggs for omelets and cookies for dessert if you put those items in their own bags to prevent them from being crushed. With a little practice, you'll never have to worry about your groceries again.

