5 Things To Remember When Bagging Your Grocery Items

Picture this: You're trying to help the cashier out by self-bagging your groceries while they scan your items, but with every clumsy stacking job it feels like you're playing a poor game of Tetris. You feel, rather than see, the employee give you sidelong glances as you put bread at the bottom of the bag, ground beef in the same bag as your apples, and your frozen pizza beside a hot rotisserie chicken. In other words, you've broken every unspoken bagging law. But today, they'll be spoken.

You, too, can learn how to properly bag with five simple tips that range from proper stacking order to how you should sort your items into different sacks. Before you know it, the cashier will be just as impressed with your grocery checkout technique as they would if you were a real employee. Just make sure to toss some reusable insulated bags like these ones from Amazon in your car or bike basket before you get to the store (and use them as consistently as possible if you really want them to have an environmental impact).