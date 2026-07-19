How To Make Butter With Your Stand Mixer In Under 30 Minutes

Heavy cream is a key ingredient in many things, but it seems like there's always some leftover. Luckily, you can turn those luscious leftovers into velvety, premium homemade butter by using your stand mixer. A KitchenAid (or similar) mixer can turn out a batch of fresh, creamy butter in just about 30 minutes, providing you not only with the bonus of rich, creamy buttermilk, but also the blueprint for making your very own honey butter or other flavored butters.

Additionally, though a stand mixer takes about twice as long as shaking butter up in a jar, most of those 30 minutes are hands-off, while other techniques require manual agitation. That gives you plenty of time to do things like prep the ice water for washing your butter (a step you should never skip), and lay out pieces of parchment or wax paper for wrapping up your butter to keep it fresh. To make the butter itself, all you really need to do is pour room-temperature heavy cream into your mixing bowl, and slowly turn the mixer up to the highest speed.

Every few minutes, you'll notice changes in the heavy cream as the fat and cream separate and the fat becomes emulsified into butter. It'll turn into whipped cream first, then gradually shed the buttermilk as it thickens further into butter, slowly becoming a pale yellow color. Once most of the butter has collected on the mixer attachment (usually after about 25 minutes), it's ready to drain, wash, and store.