How The US Food Pyramid Has Changed Since The '90s

If you went to school in the United States anytime between 1992 and the early 2010s, chances are pretty high you saw the food pyramid splashed on classroom posters or cafeteria walls. The original idea actually came from 1970s Sweden as a way to show how people could eat affordably among rising food costs while also meeting nutritional needs. The Swedish design was as much about price as it was about nutrition: It used the wide pyramid base for cheap staples, including dairy, potatoes, pasta, and cereals; more expensive essentials, such as most other fruits and vegetables, were in the center; and expensive proteins, such as meat and fish, went on top. It mostly ignored unhealthy treats, such as candy, which have appeared on the top level of other food pyramids.

The Swedish version caught on in other countries, and the U.S. debuted its own version in 1992. That 1992 food pyramid hasn't stayed the same for 30-odd years, though. Scientific understandings of nutrition change over time, leading to revisions to the food pyramid. Some critics have even noted that the food industry has had influence in how the pyramid has been structured. It could also be argued that politics have had some impact on the most recent pyramid launched in early 2026. With all that in mind, here's a trip down the food pyramid memory lane.