How To Easily Identify Ultra-Processed Foods
With so many conveniently packaged foods available in the retail world, deciphering food labels isn't necessarily an easy task. To top it off, many food lovers don't necessarily want to know the details of every ingredient in their favorite brands of vanilla ice cream or potato chips. However, given the fact that ultra-processed foods have been increasingly linked to chronic health conditions, learning how to minimize consumption may have more benefits than you realize.
Ultra-processed foods are foods that are chemically altered with additives like preservatives, sweeteners, thickeners, and colors. Luckily, identifying these foods at your neighborhood grocery store is not as difficult as you think. For starters, read the listed ingredients carefully. Heavily processed foods usually contain additives that have fancy, scientific names or ingredients that are hard to identify. Labels with added sweeteners that hide behind the guise of fancy words like "dextrose" and "fructose," thickeners like guar gum and carrageenan, and hydrogenated oils are all likely ingredients of foods that have undergone extensive processing.
Moreover, ultra-processed foods have ingredients that seem to overcomplicate the food in question. Think of it this way: if you can't recreate a particular product in your home kitchen, there's a decent chance it's been chemically altered. Therefore, if most of your favorite non-sugary breakfast cereals have a laundry list of ingredients including added colors, sugars, or preservatives, they're most likely ultra-processed. That being said, not all ultra-processed foods are created equal.
Some ultra-processed foods are better than others
While there are positive aspects to limiting the consumption of ultra-processed foods, many Americans rely on processed food to meet their daily caloric intake. Truth be told, not every packaged product falls within the confines of sugary donuts and cheap hot dogs. Certain ultra-processed foods pose decent amounts of nutrients and may be more difficult to detect.
Foods such as canned beans, shelf-stable nut milks, and instant oatmeal are all examples of foods that may be deemed ultra-processed. However, in the end, these particular products are still considered somewhat nutritious. Foods like packaged wheat bread, dried fruit, and fortified breakfast cereals also pose intermittent health benefits. In this instance, discern which ultra-processed foods have more natural qualities or added vitamins and minerals and choose accordingly.
If you're curious to know whether or not the products you currently have stocked in your fridge or pantry are ultra-processed, feel free to do your own research or check an online food database like TrueFood to compare. If you don't feel confident about what to look for, your best bet is to purchase packaged foods with as few ingredients as possible — or better yet, start making more dishes from scratch. If you're set on buying cereal, choose a simple variety like shredded wheat. In terms of dinner, instead of buying canned baked beans, get creative with canned kidney beans and include your own condiments and spices.