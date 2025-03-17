How To Easily Identify Ultra-Processed Foods

With so many conveniently packaged foods available in the retail world, deciphering food labels isn't necessarily an easy task. To top it off, many food lovers don't necessarily want to know the details of every ingredient in their favorite brands of vanilla ice cream or potato chips. However, given the fact that ultra-processed foods have been increasingly linked to chronic health conditions, learning how to minimize consumption may have more benefits than you realize.

Ultra-processed foods are foods that are chemically altered with additives like preservatives, sweeteners, thickeners, and colors. Luckily, identifying these foods at your neighborhood grocery store is not as difficult as you think. For starters, read the listed ingredients carefully. Heavily processed foods usually contain additives that have fancy, scientific names or ingredients that are hard to identify. Labels with added sweeteners that hide behind the guise of fancy words like "dextrose" and "fructose," thickeners like guar gum and carrageenan, and hydrogenated oils are all likely ingredients of foods that have undergone extensive processing.

Moreover, ultra-processed foods have ingredients that seem to overcomplicate the food in question. Think of it this way: if you can't recreate a particular product in your home kitchen, there's a decent chance it's been chemically altered. Therefore, if most of your favorite non-sugary breakfast cereals have a laundry list of ingredients including added colors, sugars, or preservatives, they're most likely ultra-processed. That being said, not all ultra-processed foods are created equal.