How Well Does The '90s Food Pyramid Hold Up In 2026?

For many Americans, the food pyramid is one of the most recognizable nutrition graphics ever created. Many of us grew up with it being the visual shorthand for how to eat healthy, it was the standard for public school lunches, and we'd see it everywhere from textbooks to pinned to the wall in our doctors' office. The USDA first introduced the pyramid-shaped graphic to the public in 1992, and it showed how many servings from each food group we should be eating every day. Grains like bread, cereal, rice, and pasta were at the very bottom, as it was recommended we eat six to 11 daily servings. Then above that was fruits and vegetables (two to four and three to five servings, respectively), followed by dairy (two to three servings) and protein foods (two to three servings), while fats such as oil and sweets occupied the tiniest tip of the pyramid — "use sparingly."

It's over three decades later, so how does the pyramid hold up today? Well, it's ... okay. The idea to eat plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, limit sugar, and eat from a range of food groups is still good advice. And health experts have never stopped encouraging people to eat more fruit and vegetables, whether that's your favorite leafy greens, some berries, legumes, or the healthiest vegetable in the world. However, the original food pyramid has been subject to a lot of criticism, even partially blamed for the high obesity and diabetes rates in America.