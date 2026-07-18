9 Affordable Dolly Parton Kitchen Finds You Can Buy From Dollar General ($6 Or Less)

There's no doubt about it — Dolly Parton is universally adored. When she's not slaying live shows (still, at 80 years old) or helping kids around the world get the books they need to support early literacy skills, she's killing it in the kitchen. And you can bring a little bit of Dolly into your own kitchen without spending a ton of cash. The multi-hyphenate superstar started working with Dollar General in 2024 to bring her signature style into homes across the U.S., and her latest drop offers a ton of stylish options to bring some light, love, and brightness into your kitchen.

We took some time to look through Dolly's latest Dollar General collection to find our favorites. From adorable tumblers to a butterfly-shaped ice cube tray (it doesn't get much cuter than that), there are a ton of ways to bring the songbird's joyful, lighthearted essence into your kitchen. The best part — all of these finds on our list are $6 or less. A quick note: as with all things Dolly-related, these finds are super-popular. Check the website for your local Dollar General to see if they're in stock before you head over to outfit your kitchen with Dolly's collection.