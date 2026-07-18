9 Affordable Dolly Parton Kitchen Finds You Can Buy From Dollar General ($6 Or Less)
There's no doubt about it — Dolly Parton is universally adored. When she's not slaying live shows (still, at 80 years old) or helping kids around the world get the books they need to support early literacy skills, she's killing it in the kitchen. And you can bring a little bit of Dolly into your own kitchen without spending a ton of cash. The multi-hyphenate superstar started working with Dollar General in 2024 to bring her signature style into homes across the U.S., and her latest drop offers a ton of stylish options to bring some light, love, and brightness into your kitchen.
We took some time to look through Dolly's latest Dollar General collection to find our favorites. From adorable tumblers to a butterfly-shaped ice cube tray (it doesn't get much cuter than that), there are a ton of ways to bring the songbird's joyful, lighthearted essence into your kitchen. The best part — all of these finds on our list are $6 or less. A quick note: as with all things Dolly-related, these finds are super-popular. Check the website for your local Dollar General to see if they're in stock before you head over to outfit your kitchen with Dolly's collection.
Dolly Parton Summer Floral Spice Jar with Pink Lid
Whether you're looking for a pretty jar for spices sitting in your cabinet or you make your own seasoning blends and need a place to store them, this colorful, floral Dolly Parton floral spice jar is a great way to add a touch of whimsy to your space.
Purchase the Dolly Parton Summer Floral Spice Jar with Pink Lid for $1.
Dolly Parton Summer Floral Glass Measuring Cup
Mixing up some of Dolly Parton's super-simple three-ingredient Southern cornbread? Channel some star power with this floral Dolly Parton glass measuring cup.
Purchase the Dolly Parton Summer Floral Glass Measuring Cup for $5.
Dolly Parton Summer Clear Small Jar with Blue Lid
Small containers are surprisingly useful, especially when you need to store smaller amounts of marinades or sauces. This clear Dolly Parton that's embossed with butterflies is also a great fit for storing berries, nuts, or other snacks so you can stay fueled up while you're on the go.
Purchase the Dolly Parton Summer Clear Small Jar with Blue Lid for $1.
Dolly Parton Printed PEVA Kitchen Tablecloth
Having a summer get-together? Just want to add a touch of fun and brightness to your kitchen table? The Dolly Parton kitchen tablecloth is available in three different designs, and since it's available for a low price, you can totally snag all three and rotate through them this summer.
Purchase the Dolly Parton Printed PEVA Kitchen Tablecloth for $5.
Dolly Parton Summer Solid Spoons Set
Perfect for enjoying a bowl of ice cream on a hot day, each spoon in the Dolly Parton summer spoons set is marked with a sweet phrase (like "sprinkle some joy") to make you smile as you take bite after bite of all the deliciousness summer has to offer.
Purchase the Dolly Parton Summer Solid Spoons Set for $1.
Dolly Parton Summer Pink Striped Ice Cream Cup
Whether you want a few of these in the cabinet for yourself or you're buying a bunch for a summer barbecue, this pink, striped Dolly Parton ice cream cup is perfect for cold desserts. We also think they'd make great holders for party favors.
Purchase the Dolly Parton Summer Pink Striped Ice Cream Cup for $1.
Dolly Parton Butterfly Shaped Ice Cube Tray
If you want to go above and beyond with elevating the cuteness of your kitchen, you'll need to get your hands on this teal Dolly Parton ice cube tray that makes butterfly-shaped ice. Whether you're mixing up summer lemonade and want to add a touch of fun or you're getting creative and adding flavor to your ice cubes, this tray is a fun way to boost the Dolly-ness of your favorite way to stay hydrated.
Purchase the Dolly Parton Butterfly Shaped Ice Cube Tray for $2.
Dolly Parton Summer Clear Embossed Pitcher
This Dolly Parton pitcher is perfect for mixing up summer drinks. Toss some sliced limes or lemons into whatever you're mixing up — the clear design with embossed butterflies is an adorable canvas for whatever you put inside the pitcher.
Purchase the Dolly Parton Summer Clear Embossed Pitcher for $6.
Dolly Parton Summer Tumbler with Lid and Straw
Of course, you need a Dolly-esque cup to pour your drinks from your Dolly pitcher and toss your butterfly-shaped ice cubes into, and Dollar General has you covered. This pink tumbler, complete with a lid and straw, is perfect for taking your drink on the go.
Purchase the Dolly Parton Summer Tumbler with Lid and Straw for $5.