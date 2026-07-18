The Key Differences Between Italian And British Sausages

It can get confusing trying to decipher the differences between sausages around the world. That's especially true when trying to explain the key differences between the Italian and British sausages you might find in an American grocery aisle.

To start, "Italian sausage" is quite a broad term. There can be different interpretations depending on the region in Italy where the sausage has been prepared. Additionally, the meat can be either pork, which is more common, or beef. But that's Italian sausage actually made in Italy, which isn't as common. By the legal definition, U.S.-labeled Italian sausage refers to often thick, flavor-packed sausages that are at least 85% meat or fat and list only a few seasonings as ingredients, specifically salt, pepper, fennel and/or anise, and (optionally) garlic, though you can add whatever you want if you make homemade Italian sausage.

Meanwhile, British sausages — also called bangers — are loosely defined by their savory mix of herbs and spices, making the pork or beef (sometimes a blend of both) rich in flavor. Aside from meat, there are also other components, including breadcrumbs, fat, and seasonings. But their general composition isn't the only difference.