Move Over Tacos: One Mexican Street Food Takes Hot Dogs To The Next Level

Hot dogs may have arrived in Mexico around the turn of the 20th century, and there are several origin stories about how they first got there, including being introduced by a traveling circus, U.S. sailors, and the arrival of baseball. But as with other Mexican foods with international roots, the country's talented cooks made the hot dog their own.

The birth of the Sonoran hot dog has been pegged to the 1940s and attributed to either Cipriano Lucero, who served hot dogs at his American-style restaurant in Hermosillo, or an American couple who sold hot dogs outside a bullring there. By the 1990s, these dogs had migrated to Arizona, where they quickly made inroads in Tucson's food culture thanks to Daniel Contreras' hot dog restaurant El Güero Canelo. These days, the Sonoran, especially the Los Angeles style, has spread via social media sites like TikTok and Instagram, but the Sonoran isn't the only Mexican-style hot dog out there.

There are various regional variations throughout the country. In the Yucatan, you may find your hot dog served with bologna instead of bacon, while in Tijuana, it may be topped with potato chips. So now, when you think of Mexican street food, your mind may drift towards hot dogs rather than tacos. But either way, you're probably getting hungry.