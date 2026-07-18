The Culver's Pot Roast Sandwich Ordering Tip That Majorly Upgrades Your Meal

Culver's is best known for its iconic ButterBurgers, but there are a handful of other sandwiches worth trying during your next visit. The beef pot roast sandwich, made with premium chuck roast braised for eight hours, comes on a toasted bun and offers a melt-in-your-mouth texture and rich flavor. But if you're someone who likes toppings, the sandwich is maybe a bit plain (there's nothing on it except pot roast). That is, until you try the ordering hack that takes it to the next level: adding cheese sauce. Culver's comes from Wisconsin, so it's no surprise their cheese sauce is worth a try.

Culver's offers a side of Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce, which you can order alongside the sandwich and add yourself when you get your meal. While prices vary by location, it could cost around $1. You can also request it right on the sandwich, though it's not a typical add-on for the chain's pot roast, so the cashier might say no. When you get the cheese sauce, simply pour it over the meat and dig in. It might be slightly messy, but many cheese lovers who've tried it reckon it's worth the few extra napkins.