The Culver's Pot Roast Sandwich Ordering Tip That Majorly Upgrades Your Meal
Culver's is best known for its iconic ButterBurgers, but there are a handful of other sandwiches worth trying during your next visit. The beef pot roast sandwich, made with premium chuck roast braised for eight hours, comes on a toasted bun and offers a melt-in-your-mouth texture and rich flavor. But if you're someone who likes toppings, the sandwich is maybe a bit plain (there's nothing on it except pot roast). That is, until you try the ordering hack that takes it to the next level: adding cheese sauce. Culver's comes from Wisconsin, so it's no surprise their cheese sauce is worth a try.
Culver's offers a side of Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce, which you can order alongside the sandwich and add yourself when you get your meal. While prices vary by location, it could cost around $1. You can also request it right on the sandwich, though it's not a typical add-on for the chain's pot roast, so the cashier might say no. When you get the cheese sauce, simply pour it over the meat and dig in. It might be slightly messy, but many cheese lovers who've tried it reckon it's worth the few extra napkins.
Customers think adding toppings to the pot roast is a game changer
Culver's fans love the pot roast sandwich, but they typically do some customizing of their own. One customer on Reddit posted in r/Culvers about trying the pot roast sandwich with cheese for the first time and called it a dupe of the Beef 'n Cheddar, which adds a similar sauce to Arby's best-selling roast beef. "A little messy but so very worth it," they wrote, adding that they also got pickles and grilled onions on the sandwich. A few others on the thread noted that grilled onions are a strong addition to the order.
"I love getting the pot roast with Swiss and grilled onions," another customer commented, suggesting a melty alternative to the cheese sauce. Someone else mentioned that mayo, Swiss cheese, and pickles was their combination of choice. And while others admitted they had never paired the chain's pot roast with cheese sauce, the simple upgrade received plenty of positive feedback from those who said they wanted to try it. If you're ever at Culver's and have a hankering for shredded braised beef, it's one fast food hack you shouldn't overlook. And to make it a little less messy, you could even try dipping the sandwich in the cheese sauce instead of pouring it all over the meat.