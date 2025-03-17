Arby's has long been one of America's top fast-food sandwich chains by sales, right up there with Subway and Panera Bread. While everyone has a favorite option from the menu, from the rich Beef N' Cheddar to the sweet Jamocha shake, what is Arby's best-selling menu item? As a spokesperson shared with Chowhound, it's actually the Classic Roast Beef sandwich.

In 2024 alone, Arby's sold 144.4 million of these fan-favorite sandwiches. That's about 396,000 sandwiches a day, or 80.7 million pounds of beef per year. (For reference, that's about 180,000 cows.)

On the menu since 1964, this beloved sandwich features thin slices of roast beef piled on a toasted sesame seed bun. The meat is slow-roasted in ovens for three hours, giving it a juicy and flavorful taste. (So no, Arby's does not serve fake roast beef.) Its simplicity is its power. For an added dash of flavor, Arby's recommends pairing it with its tangy Arby's sauce or the zesty Horsey sauce for some added spice, but the choice is up to you. For more info on the sandwich, here are 11 other surprising facts about Arby's roast beef.