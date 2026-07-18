8 '90s Food Infomercials Millennials Still Know By Heart

As a proud millennial, I remember the days when we couldn't just pick what we watched — we were subject to whatever was on TV. As a ridiculously early riser (sorry, mom and dad) and slightly offbeat kiddo, this often meant I found myself flipping through the channels at 5 a.m., captivated by an infomercial advertising a kitchen gadget I would later beg my mom to buy. From dehydrated food to rotisserie, well, everything, the kitchen appliance infomercials of the '90s had me seriously hooked. I daydreamed about being a member of the studio audience — after all, they got to try samples and super-enthusiastically tell the hosts how mind-blowing each little cup of juice, dehydrated snack, or piece of rotisserie-roasted chicken was.

Today, we're taking a look back at turn-of-the-century kitchen equipment infomercials. There's a lot to see. From the wonder of the countertop George Foreman grill (anyone else try to sneak one into your dorm room?) to the health-forward Tiger Juicer, '90s kitchen equipment infomercials were over the top in the best way. While we can't make Kudos bars, Crystal Pepsi, or other popular snacks from the '90s we'd like to taste again reappear, we can take you back to your living room, sitting on your brown-and-orange floral couch, watching infomercials on the giant box TV that sat on the floor.