Air Fryer Hot Dog Chips Are The Dippable Snack That Comes Together In Minutes
Air fryers may be the perfect solution for whipping up fast, tasty weeknight dinners and reheating leftovers, but their real talent is making crispy, crave-worthy snacks without the mess and safety concerns that come with deep-frying food at home. From cooking up homemade air fryer potato chips to getting the crispiest banana chips of your life, there are few foods that can't be chip-ified in these little convection-powered appliances, including the almighty hot dog.
Provided you choose fairly high-quality hot dogs at the grocery store, these chips take just about 5 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to cook to crunchy perfection, as hot dogs with more fillers and less actual meat may take a little longer. It's also prudent to freeze your franks so they're easier to cut with a plane-style peeler, cheese slicer, or mandolin. Sliced thinly enough and air-fried for the right amount of time, they become beautifully crispy with a deliciously concentrated meaty saltiness reminiscent of bacon.
Air-fried hot dog chips make an unusual and tasty addition to snack tables and grazing boards at gatherings, especially when paired with an array of the usual toppings reimagined as dips. Think pickle relish stirred into dijonnaise or zesty barbecue-infused nacho cheese. This might also be a fabulous way to present your little ones with their lunch, enticing them to take more than the requisite two bites before succumbing to the temptation of their toys.
Hot dog chips are a reimagined classic
Not only is this innovative treat an interesting and tasty addition to barbecue buffets and appetizer tables, but it's also a great way to finish off the last few doggies in the package or round out that personal snack board you're making for dinner with some tasty protein. You might also pair them with foods like fried pickles and hot dog bun garlic bread for a creative noshing tray of reinvented popular hot dog accompaniments.
Since they slice more easily and cook better when they've been frozen first, just chuck those stray hot dogs into the freezer so they'll be ready when you need them. Otherwise, you may not be able to slice them as thin as needed (about an eighth of an inch) and instead end up with spongy hot dog strips rather than crunchy chips.
Though these chips have plenty of concentrated, meaty flavor on their own, there are also lots of delicious ways to season hot dogs you can lean on to make this dish even tastier. Think barbecue dry rubs, your favorite taco seasoning, everything bagel seasoning blends, or zesty chili-lime Tajín. It might also be fun to recreate your favorite potato chip flavor to season your hot dog chips by tossing them in a packet of ranch dressing mix, onion soup mix for a sour cream and onion flair, freeze-dried cheddar cheese powder, or even salt and vinegar seasoning. Just make sure to season them before air frying.
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