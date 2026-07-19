Air Fryer Hot Dog Chips Are The Dippable Snack That Comes Together In Minutes

Air fryers may be the perfect solution for whipping up fast, tasty weeknight dinners and reheating leftovers, but their real talent is making crispy, crave-worthy snacks without the mess and safety concerns that come with deep-frying food at home. From cooking up homemade air fryer potato chips to getting the crispiest banana chips of your life, there are few foods that can't be chip-ified in these little convection-powered appliances, including the almighty hot dog.

Provided you choose fairly high-quality hot dogs at the grocery store, these chips take just about 5 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to cook to crunchy perfection, as hot dogs with more fillers and less actual meat may take a little longer. It's also prudent to freeze your franks so they're easier to cut with a plane-style peeler, cheese slicer, or mandolin. Sliced thinly enough and air-fried for the right amount of time, they become beautifully crispy with a deliciously concentrated meaty saltiness reminiscent of bacon.

Air-fried hot dog chips make an unusual and tasty addition to snack tables and grazing boards at gatherings, especially when paired with an array of the usual toppings reimagined as dips. Think pickle relish stirred into dijonnaise or zesty barbecue-infused nacho cheese. This might also be a fabulous way to present your little ones with their lunch, enticing them to take more than the requisite two bites before succumbing to the temptation of their toys.