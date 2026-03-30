It's Easier Than You Think To Make Banana Chips In Your Air Fryer: Here's How It Works

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Bananas are a fruit you may have lying around on your counter uneaten. There are many ways to get creative with overripe bananas, but one method can last weeks. If you're looking for a way to get the most out of your bananas, turning them into banana chips is the perfect low-effort way. To get the crunchiest banana chips to snack on, air-frying them is the way to go (if you don't already own an air fryer, the Ninja 4-in-1 Air Fryer Pro is great to start with). Not only are they tasty, but they're ready to enjoy in under 15 minutes.

All you need are bananas, olive oil, and salt to taste to make the chips. Start with ripe bananas so extra sweeteners and spices don't make the chips too sweet. Ripe or even underripe bananas also result in a crispier chip. If you prefer a sweetness level comparable to banana bread, overripe bananas can still be used, but may result in a chewier chip. Air-fry your slices at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-12 minutes – the crunchier you want your chips to be, the longer you should leave them in. Halfway through, check on the bananas and shake them around for an even bake.