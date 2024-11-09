What You Should Know About Making Homemade Potato Chips In The Air Fryer

Potato chips are the perfect snack to satisfy a savory craving, but they also have so many uses, including adding crunch to a sandwich or serving as the top layer of a casserole. These days, you can buy just about any flavor of potato chip on store shelves — and even revive stale chips in your air fryer — but if you want a lighter snack that isn't deep-fried in oil, you can easily make your own potato chips in the air fryer. However, there will be a few key differences between the air-fried potato chips and traditional deep-fried ones, including their color and crisp. Plus, air-fried chips don't use as much oil, so they have fewer calories and less fat.

The trick to making chips that taste similar to the store-bought, deep-fried version is to use russet potatoes and slice them incredibly thinly. They should be no more than about 1/16 of an inch thick. The chips will need a thin layer of oil, which not only helps them crisp up but also allows any seasonings to stick while the chips fry. And while cooking your chips, make sure to check them frequently — and shake them around a few times — to prevent them from overcooking.