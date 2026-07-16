This Italian Beef Dish Is The Pot Roast Of Your Dreams
Pot roast has never lost its place in the hall of fame of comfort food, and we're not going to say no to an Italian twist. Beef brasato is revered for its tenderness, making the 16-hour process worth it, including preparation time. To know more about this savory dish, Chowhound exclusively spoke with Nancy Silverton, who curated one of the menus at the United Airlines x Chef's Table Collaboration, which includes beef brasato. "A classic beef brasato will always be a dark, slow-cooked stew with tender meat that's been braised in red wine, beef stock, and lots of vegetables," she explained, sharing many of the same seasonings that belong in pot roast. "You're always looking for a dark, rich color and tender meat."
While cooking pot roast is usually popular any time of the year in America, Italians usually reach for it when the temperature drops, making it a warm, hearty meal that also warms the soul. A chuck roast or a blade is usually the meat of choice in this Italian plate, but Silverton utilized short rib instead for the United Airlines menu. "Short rib is an easy cut all around — it's easy to work with and it's easy for the guest to recognize because it's so popular. And also it's delicious. It was an easy choice," she explained to us. So, you can also do this worthy swap if you want to take your whack at beef brasato at home.
How beef brasato is made
Herbs and spices are fundamental in making a nice beef brasato that packs a flavorful punch, and it all starts with marinating. But it's not always better to marinate for longer — leave it to soak for at least six hours and 24 hours maximum to not affect the texture. In a resealable bag, dry red wine is added to fortify the dish, adding layers of complexity. Other than the flavor factor, cooking with wine also helps the meat become more tender, especially when introduced to marinades or when the meat is braised.
Aromatics, including carrots, celery, onions, and garlic, are factored in for a more satisfying depth. Of course, seasonings aren't forgotten, which can be something as simple as salt and pepper, along with fresh herbs like bay leaves and rosemary to cut through the richness of the dish. After marinating, the beef is tossed into a Dutch oven, where the beef (without the marinade) is seared to keep all the flavors intact. It's then slow-cooked over low heat in its own marinade as well as beef stock and vegetables, which can take about seven hours, giving the meat plenty of time to achieve a melt-in-your-mouth texture. The result is an overwhelming richness (in a good way) and multilayered flavors that shine in each bite. It's quite sophisticated and luxurious, without losing its homey appeal.