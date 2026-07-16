This Italian Beef Dish Is The Pot Roast Of Your Dreams

Pot roast has never lost its place in the hall of fame of comfort food, and we're not going to say no to an Italian twist. Beef brasato is revered for its tenderness, making the 16-hour process worth it, including preparation time. To know more about this savory dish, Chowhound exclusively spoke with Nancy Silverton, who curated one of the menus at the United Airlines x Chef's Table Collaboration, which includes beef brasato. "A classic beef brasato will always be a dark, slow-cooked stew with tender meat that's been braised in red wine, beef stock, and lots of vegetables," she explained, sharing many of the same seasonings that belong in pot roast. "You're always looking for a dark, rich color and tender meat."

While cooking pot roast is usually popular any time of the year in America, Italians usually reach for it when the temperature drops, making it a warm, hearty meal that also warms the soul. A chuck roast or a blade is usually the meat of choice in this Italian plate, but Silverton utilized short rib instead for the United Airlines menu. "Short rib is an easy cut all around — it's easy to work with and it's easy for the guest to recognize because it's so popular. And also it's delicious. It was an easy choice," she explained to us. So, you can also do this worthy swap if you want to take your whack at beef brasato at home.