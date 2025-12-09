10 Tips You Absolutely Need When Cooking With Wine

Generally speaking, it is a good idea to only cook with wine you would actually drink. If you wouldn't serve it with the meal, you don't want to add it to the food. This is especially true when it comes to cooking wine, which you should avoid using at all costs. Cooking wine is frequently found at the grocery store in the vinegar aisle or alongside other condiments rather than in the liquor department. This is because it is not classified as a potable beverage, but rather as a food product, which means it is intended for cooking, not drinking, and cannot be taxed in the same way a regular bottle of wine may be.

What makes cooking wine especially heinous when it comes to adding it to a recipe is the excessive amount of salt, sugar, and preservatives that are added to it. While it helps to extend its shelf-life, it also gives it a horrendously off-putting aftertaste that can ruin even the most basic recipe. It is far better to use leftover wine from a previous meal that has been properly re-corked for freshness or to purchase a bottle specifically for the purpose of using it in a recipe.

Though it may be tempting to invest in an expensive bottle of wine with which to cook, cost doesn't necessarily dictate quality. Sometimes a mid-priced bottle of white or red is just what is needed to produce the best results.