If You Want A Perfectly Smooth Cocktail, Don't Use This Vodka Brand

Vodka may be one of the more neutral spirits out there, but that doesn't mean that you can just grab any old brand off the shelf and put together a top-notch cocktail. One person who knows this all too well is award-winning Scottish mixologist and social media figure Jack Jamieson. Speaking to Chowhound about vodka brands that bartenders avoid buying, there was one big-name brand that topped his list: Smirnoff.

It's probably not a surprise that, as a very, very standard well drink (it's the best-selling vodka in the United States), Smirnoff, and particularly the ultra-common red-labeled No. 21 variety, isn't something you'd sip either neat or on the rocks. It's not particularly smooth, nor does Smirnoff even publicly declare which grains are used to distill it. (Even other vodkas that bartenders avoid, like Grey Goose, make this public knowledge.) But for Jamieson, the quality is mediocre enough that it's not worth drinking, even if you're mixing it with other ingredients. And when it comes to value for money, it's not any better. "I avoid Diageo products [Smirnoff's parent company] generally as I don't believe they have customer experience at heart," says Jamieson. "[They] simply churn out the poorest quality product for the highest price they can get away with."