The World's Best-Selling Vodka Brand Isn't As Fancy As You'd Think
When it comes to enjoying any kind of vodka cocktail, price is often a factor — and part of that price tag is decided by the type of vodka the drink is made with. When you think of the world's best-selling vodka, you might think of a brand that's extra fancy, but it's actually a more affordable one than you'd expect: Smirnoff. It might be reputationally labeled as a lower-tier vodka, but as far as consumers are concerned, it's still a bottom shelf vodka that's worth buying.
According to VinePair, as of 2024, Smirnoff remains the best-selling vodka brand across the globe, having sold more than 24 million nine-liter cases that year. While selling more than any other brand, Smirnoff actually saw a 6.1% sales decrease that same year, which just goes to show how popular the vodka brand remains. Smirnoff is owned by Diageo, a parent company that owns other familiar names like Guinness and Captain Morgan. Today, Smirnoff is one of the world's most valuable spirits brands, worth nearly $3.2 billion.
Smirnoff's most popular vodka, and what people are saying about it
If you're looking for the top seller from the best-selling vodka brand, then you'll want to buy Smirnoff No. 21 vodka. This classic Smirnoff vodka has been on the market for more than a century. It's filtered 10 times, distilled three times, and is described as having a smooth, crisp flavor. With that iconic red label, it's also sometimes referred to as "Smirnoff Red."
A few people have taken to forums to discuss this classic Smirnoff's flavor, with one Reddit user describing exactly what they like about the vodka in an r/vodka thread. "Not even gonna lie, I've tried some of the pricier vodkas, but I keep coming back to plain ol' Smirnoff Red. It just hits right with lemonade or cranberry," the user wrote. Another person wrote: "Smirnoff is good and my go-to inexpensive brand." Despite its occasional bad reputation as lower-quality, Smirnoff is one of those brands that doesn't hurt to have on hand when you want a decent cocktail — just remember to drink it responsibly. And if you don't like drinking it, you can also use it to add moisture to fried chicken.