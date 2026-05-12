The World's Best-Selling Vodka Brand Isn't As Fancy As You'd Think

When it comes to enjoying any kind of vodka cocktail, price is often a factor — and part of that price tag is decided by the type of vodka the drink is made with. When you think of the world's best-selling vodka, you might think of a brand that's extra fancy, but it's actually a more affordable one than you'd expect: Smirnoff. It might be reputationally labeled as a lower-tier vodka, but as far as consumers are concerned, it's still a bottom shelf vodka that's worth buying.

According to VinePair, as of 2024, Smirnoff remains the best-selling vodka brand across the globe, having sold more than 24 million nine-liter cases that year. While selling more than any other brand, Smirnoff actually saw a 6.1% sales decrease that same year, which just goes to show how popular the vodka brand remains. Smirnoff is owned by Diageo, a parent company that owns other familiar names like Guinness and Captain Morgan. Today, Smirnoff is one of the world's most valuable spirits brands, worth nearly $3.2 billion.