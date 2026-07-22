For The Smokiest Bacon You've Ever Tasted, Add A Few Drops Of This To Your Pan

Bacon may be the most beloved food in America because it combines two of our favorite flavors: salt and fat. Essentially, bacon is just thinly sliced pork belly dry-cured in salt, or wet-brined in a salt-heavy solution. Sometimes other seasonings are added, but the results are basically the same: deeply savory, salty strips of meat with lots of marbled fat to render them to crispy perfection. The only thing missing in the equation is a hint of smoke.

While some bacon comes smoked, it's not a requirement, though it infuses bacon with another layer of rich flavor. That's why liquid smoke is a seasoning you should care about. It offers a fast, easy way to make your bacon taste like it's fresh from the smokehouse. The really cool thing is that liquid smoke is exactly what it sounds like: smoke that's been condensed into liquid and bottled as a way to infuse meat with smoke flavor, even if you don't have a smoker.

The method is also fairly simple. Just add a little liquid smoke to your frying pan and brush it around to evenly coat before adding your bacon. If you're cooking your bacon the easy way in the oven, mix the liquid smoke with a few teaspoons of water and brush it onto the strips (just don't make them too wet). A little goes a long way, so start with a scant four or five drops per batch of bacon.