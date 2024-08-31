The Unconventional Chili Ingredient You'll Start Craving Constantly

Some great dishes are born from minimalism, but not chili. To make a good, cookoff-worthy chili, you should be dumping about half of your spice cabinet in there, and that's only a slight exaggeration. Chili should have a bold flavor. Of course, that means plenty of chili powder, cayenne pepper, and hot paprika, but you need more than just spiciness. A touch of smokiness will help you harken back to the early versions of chili eaten around campfires on the American frontier.

There are a couple of ways you can add a smoky flavor to chili. One would be to cook it in a smoker, but that takes a long time, and most importantly, requires you own special equipment and wood for smoking. You could also use smoked peppers like chipotles or guajillos in your chili. That said, the easiest way to add a hint of smoky flavor to chili is by using liquid smoke, a common and cheap ingredient that might be one of the most underrated pantry staples out there.

You can incorporate liquid smoke to chili along with the rest of your wet ingredients. It is very potent, so you don't need much at all. This way, you'll end up with a subtle campfire flavor that accentuates all the spices in your chili. It doesn't stop at chili either. Once you start using liquid smoke in your cooking, you'll find it's a surprisingly versatile and irresistible ingredient.

