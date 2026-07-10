Skip Ketchup: Glaze Your Meatloaf With This Intensely Flavorful Japanese Condiment Instead

There are abundant ways to flavor meatloaf from the inside out. Celebrity chef Ina Garten sautees onions with a handful of flavorful extras before adding them to the ground beef mix; some folks swear that stale bread is the secret to meatloaf success; and some meatloaves are stuffed with cheesy blends. But everyday ketchup somehow reigns supreme as the classic meatloaf coating. A terrifically tasty adaptation regardless of what you added to the beef underneath is a layer of tonkatsu sauce.

Tonkatsu sauce is the Japanese condiment you might have happily dipped chicken or pork katsu in. Depending on the variety, it might taste like a lightly smoky, otherwise mild, barbecue sauce. Tonkatsu sauce goes terrifically with meatloaf because, frankly, it contains a not-insignificant portion of the ketchup that's already enjoyed such a long, happy relationship with the comfort food. However, tonkatsu sauce's notably tangy, more umami notes make it a distinct departure. You can even make it yourself with ingredients you might already have in the pantry or refrigerator.