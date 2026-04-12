This Method For Better Meatloaf Is Too Good To Keep To Ourselves

Whether you're a longtime meatloaf stan or a recent convert still looking for the perfect recipe, one of the best secret weapons for making meatloaf that'll make anyone jealous is stuffing it with various delicious ingredients. Meatloaf has a reputation for being tasteless, dry, and generally unexciting as far as weeknight dinners go, but add a cheesy, savory center full of broccoli and aged cheddar, or mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes, and suddenly you have a crowd-pleasing meal your family will ask for regularly.

The trick here is that filling up your meatloaf with moist, flavorful ingredients helps you avoid some of the most common mistakes that prevent you from making the perfect meatloaf by adding lots of both moisture and flavor — usually in the form of cheese, but veggies and other meats can work, too. The best part is that it's really no harder to make a stuffed meatloaf than a regular one. Just mix your meatloaf together as normal, divide the mix in half and place one half in the bottom of your pan, followed by your stuffing, and top it with the rest of the meat mixture.

If you're worried about your stuffing spilling everywhere, use the back of a spoon to make a shallow depression along the center of the first layer of meat to contain it. Additionally, if you're elevating an existing recipe with this trick, you'll want to add a few minutes to the cook time to ensure the stuffed center is hot all the way through.