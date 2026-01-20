Ina Garten Builds Mouthwatering Meatloaf Flavor With One Extra Step

Meatloaf is a classic weeknight dinner that can be as easy or elaborate as you want to make it. A great meatloaf starts with the right ground beef blend, and, though it might be another animal, turkey meatloaf also requires a particular proportion – one that has a precise fat ratio for peak performance. Whether you're using these meats or any of the many other worthy bases, mix-ins like jalapeño slices, Parmesan, and onions can make a meatloaf more magnificent.

Food Network personality, cookbook author, and all-around culinary businessperson, Ina Garten, has a way to zhuzh up an ordinary meatloaf with onions that make even your loveliest loaf worthy of praise. In a clip from "Barefoot Contessa," Garten sautés diced onions to bring out their sweet side, which marries well with an otherwise savory preparation. With just a few other ingredients, the 10-minute prep step imparts a lot of additional flavor.

Allay your concerns: Garten doesn't commit to the fully caramelized onions that can take about an hour to cook for a meatloaf that shouldn't take much longer than that in and of itself. But she doesn't merely heat them up, either. Instead, she uses three cups of chopped onions (per two-and-a-half pounds of ground chuck) and sautes them in oil with chopped fresh thyme, salt, and black pepper. She cooks them over medium-low heat until translucent. A bit of Worcestershire sauce, chicken stock, and tomato paste are mixed in as the onions begin to cool.