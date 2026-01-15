The Stale Bread Step That Helps Meatloaf Stay Deliciously Moist

Meatloaf is one of the easiest and most versatile meals a person can make. You can throw it together with just a few ingredients, the titular protein can be practically anything, and it's super conducive to leftovers. There are also oodles of secret weapons to make your meatloaf even better. Day (or more!) old bread soaked in a bit of liquid is primary among them.

A lot of folks already mix breadcrumbs into their meatloaf as a binder with the added benefit of keeping the meat from becoming too tough. The little carbohydrate specks act as sponges to soak up moisture and keep it suspended throughout the loaf. This also happens to be a chef-approved way to use up all those crusts and unused sandwich slices, should the word of a million grandmas not go far enough. Soaking the crumbs in milk or stock brings even more valuable liquid fat to the table, which makes for a more buoyant finished product that's practically impervious to dryness.