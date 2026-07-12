The Refreshing Yet Spicy Chutney That You'll Want To Slather Over Food For The Rest Of Summer

When you first glance at the list of ingredients, you'd be forgiven to assume green chutney is overwhelmingly spicy. We are, after all, talking about 5 or 6 fresh, hot, green chiles per batch. Rest assured, though, that this bright green sauce is built on balance — it's also loaded with fresh and cooling cilantro and mint as well as lots of citrus to brighten it up. There's even a little sugar in there, softening out its spicier edges without making it sweet in any way. And some recipes for green chutney also include tomatoes, which also lend a little sweetness.

Like many beloved condiments, green chutney is very adaptable and you can play around to make it suit your palate. If you are looking for a bigger kick of spice, add more chiles — or leave in more of the chile's fleshy inner white parts. If spice isn't your thing, take a few peppers out or swap in a milder variety. And adjust the herbs too, more mint makes it cooler whilst more cilantro leans into a more herbaceous and full-bodied taste. This chutney is a staple in India for a reason, eaten alongside many street foods from samosas and chaat to being layered onto popular Indian sandwiches, where its bright and punchy taste cuts through other, richer flavors with ease.