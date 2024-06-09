The Juice Carton Hack For Grilling Perfect Chicken Skewers

If you need to please a crowd, grilled chicken kebabs are one of the best things that you can serve at your backyard barbecue or cookout. These skewers of bite-sized chicken and colorful veggies aren't only delicious, but also convenient to grab and chow on while mingling. Plus, the gorgeous grill marks are bound to make your mouth instantly water. While the ingredients are simple — just chicken breasts and vegetables like sliced bell peppers, and eggplant speared with a wooden skewer — assembling and threading each vegetable and piece of chicken can be a bit of a hassle, especially if there are other dishes on the menu. Fortunately, there's a clever hack that can significantly cut down your prep time, courtesy of Scrumdiddlyumptious on YouTube. This trick involves repurposing an empty cardboard carton (like a spent juice carton) to help shape your kebabs.

Here's how it works: Cut off the lid so that you have what looks like a small box (you don't have to cut out a side panel like in the video, which is for demonstration purposes only). Then, layer each slice of seasoned chicken breasts and veggies inside to create a stack of ingredients. Once the carton is packed, slot four pre-soaked wooden skewers in each corner of the carton and put it into the freezer to chill overnight. Before you're set to grill, thaw it until the meat softens, then cut the stack into four equal-sized skewered portions. No need to painstakingly thread each one!