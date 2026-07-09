10 Discounted Costco Food Items In July 2026
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Summer is here with all that entails — grilling, keeping cool with a frozen treat, and relaxing with a snack. For some, summer also means the kids are on vacation and in the mood (constantly) for things to snack on while you try to figure out what to serve them for lunch. If you're a Costco customer who loves a deal, you're going to want to stock up on some of the warm-weather-ready items currently on sale.
We've rounded up the best deals for July, from Aidells Smoked Chicken & Apple Sausage for the grill to Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars for the freezer. There are also plenty of snacks on sale this month, like Wonderful pistachios or Cape Cod potato chips, that you can wash down with Poppi prebiotic soda. These discounts are good until July 19, so get shopping.
It should be noted that while some of these items can be both ordered online through Costco's website and bought in-person, some are only available for purchase at the warehouse or via Instacart. If you're using Instacart delivery instead of shopping in-person, the price shown may be a bit higher and vary by location, but the discounts are exactly the same either way.
Aidells Smoked Chicken & Apple Sausage
Stock up on Aidells signature chicken and apple sausage for your next BBQ, especially if you're looking to expand your culinary horizons beyond brats and dogs. The company has been making its gourmet sausage for more than 40 years and they've become one of Costco's summer grilling must-haves. This 48-ounce package is currently $4.50 off, but you can also pick up the 40-ounce organic version for the same discount.
Purchase the Aidells Smoked Chicken & Apple Sausage for $11.91 (normally $16.41) at the warehouse or via Instacart.
Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Between summer get-togethers, family snacking needs, and chilling out in front of the TV when it's too hot to do anything else, potato chips are a necessity and Costco delivers with Cape Cod. You can save $2 on a 30-ounce package on the brand's kettle-cooked chips that contain 40% less fat than many brands but still deliver in the taste department.
Purchase the Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips for $6.80 (normally $8.80) at the warehouse or via Instacart.
Poppi soda variety packs
Poppi prebiotic soda is an ultra-popular soft drink with less sugar and calories than typical sodas. Right now at Costco, you can save $5.50 on two different 18-count packs that include some of the Poppi flavors we've ranked highest. The basic variety pack contains wild berry, orange cream, and Shirley Temple; the Juicy Hits variety pack contains strawberry lemon, cherry limeade, and raspberry rose.
Purchase the Poppi Soda Variety Pack or the Poppi Soda Juicy Hits Variety Pack for $20.99 (normally $26.49) in-store or online.
Wonderful Salt & Pepper Pistachios
If you're looking for a healthier snacking alternative, Wonderful Salt & Pepper Pistachios may be for you. These pistachios contain 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber with a lip-smacking flavor that includes a hint of garlic besides salt and pepper. This 3-pound package is currently marked down $4.30.
Purchase the Wonderful Salt & Pepper Pistachios for $17.69 (normally $21.99) in-store or online.
Noosa Yoghurt
With its rich and velvety texture, Noosa Yoghurt, a whole-milk Australian-style yogurt, has become pretty popular. Right now, you can save $3.10 on a 12-count variety pack that includes 4-ounce servings of strawberry, blueberry, and lemon flavors.
Purchase the Noosa Yoghurt Variety Pack for $6.39 (normally $9.49) at the warehouse or via Instacart.
Sabatasso's French Bread Pepperoni Pizzas
Pop this French-bread-style pepperoni pizza into the toaster oven or microwave for a quick, satisfying lunch or dinner when it's too hot to stand over a kitchen stove. Snag a nine-count package of these Sabatasso's pizzas for $3.50 off their usual price.
Purchase the Sabatasso's French Bread Pepperoni Pizzas for $8.99 (normally $12.49) at the warehouse or via Instacart.
Annie's Organic Macaroni & Cheese
Save $5 on a 12-count variety pack of Annie's Organic Mac & Cheese, so when peanut butter and jelly sandwiches will no longer suffice for either you or the kids, you'll be ready to whip up a hot lunch that's made with organic ingredients.
Purchase the Annie's Organic Macaroni & Cheese Variety Pack for $14.29 (normally $19.29) at the warehouse or via Instacart.
Kinder Bueno Crispy Creamy Chocolate Bars
Kinder Bueno Crispy Creamy Chocolate Bars are a decadent treat perfect for a quick snack or dessert. With its milk chocolate shell drizzled with dark chocolate and a crispy wafer interior with a hazelnut filling, you'll be glad this candy comes in a 20-pack — and that it's currently $5 off.
Purchase the Kinder Bueno Chocolate and Hazelnut Chocolate Bars for $14.99 (normally $19.99) both in-store and online.
Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars
It is the summer after all and that means it's ice cream season. Costco hasn't forgotten. You can pick up a multi-pack of Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars for $3.50 off the normal price. With 18 individual bars, there should be enough for the whole family. But if not, be sure to stash some at the back of the freezer just for you.
Purchase the Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars for $9.64 (normally $13.14) at the warehouse or via Instacart.
Heinz Simply Ketchup
Ketchup may not be as exciting as some of the other items on this list, but with all the hot dogs (barring Chicago-style dogs) and hamburgers that require this essential condiment, you'll be happy to know it's also on sale. Right now, you can pick up a three-pack of 44-ounce Heinz Simply Ketchup, which doesn't have high-fructose corn syrup or GMO ingredients, and save $4.20. You can also get the two-pack of Heinz's organic ketchup at the same discount.
Purchase the Heinz Simply Ketchup for $11.11 (normally $15.31) at the warehouse or via Instacart.