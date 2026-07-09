10 Discounted Costco Food Items In July 2026

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Summer is here with all that entails — grilling, keeping cool with a frozen treat, and relaxing with a snack. For some, summer also means the kids are on vacation and in the mood (constantly) for things to snack on while you try to figure out what to serve them for lunch. If you're a Costco customer who loves a deal, you're going to want to stock up on some of the warm-weather-ready items currently on sale.

We've rounded up the best deals for July, from Aidells Smoked Chicken & Apple Sausage for the grill to Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars for the freezer. There are also plenty of snacks on sale this month, like Wonderful pistachios or Cape Cod potato chips, that you can wash down with Poppi prebiotic soda. These discounts are good until July 19, so get shopping.

It should be noted that while some of these items can be both ordered online through Costco's website and bought in-person, some are only available for purchase at the warehouse or via Instacart. If you're using Instacart delivery instead of shopping in-person, the price shown may be a bit higher and vary by location, but the discounts are exactly the same either way.