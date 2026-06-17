15 Costco Summer Grilling Must-Haves Worth Adding To Your Cart

Grilling season is one of the best parts about warmer weather. It means backyard barbecues and entertaining friends and family, and something about grilling is just more relaxing than party prepping with the oven. If you're planning to become a grill master this season, you want the best grill accessories and items that will make grilling and entertaining as easy as possible. Costco offers plenty, but we've narrowed down some of our favorites that are absolutely worth adding to your cart.

Whether you're in search of the right kind of meat and seafood to grill up for guests, or you want a good quality knife set for slicing those barbecued meats, having the right tools and food is half the battle. Or, maybe you want to experiment with smoking meats without investing in a whole smoker (we found a solution for that, goo!). Regardless of what grilling adventures await, here are our 15 favorite grilling must-haves from Costco this season.