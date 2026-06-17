15 Costco Summer Grilling Must-Haves Worth Adding To Your Cart
Grilling season is one of the best parts about warmer weather. It means backyard barbecues and entertaining friends and family, and something about grilling is just more relaxing than party prepping with the oven. If you're planning to become a grill master this season, you want the best grill accessories and items that will make grilling and entertaining as easy as possible. Costco offers plenty, but we've narrowed down some of our favorites that are absolutely worth adding to your cart.
Whether you're in search of the right kind of meat and seafood to grill up for guests, or you want a good quality knife set for slicing those barbecued meats, having the right tools and food is half the battle. Or, maybe you want to experiment with smoking meats without investing in a whole smoker (we found a solution for that, goo!). Regardless of what grilling adventures await, here are our 15 favorite grilling must-haves from Costco this season.
Deluxe kettle smoker
This deluxe kettle smoker is perfect for when you want to smoke meats but don't have a true smoker. It sits right atop a grill (or even a stove top if it's a rainy day), and comes with five different woodchip types: cherry, hickory, apple, sugar maple, and sweet mesquite. It costs $80 and is perfect if you're just starting to learn how to smoke meats but don't want to invest in a pricier appliance.
Galvanized steel rolling cooler
Every barbecue needs a cooler, whether for ice cold drinks or for keeping the meat over ice. Using this galvanized steel rolling cooler for the latter means you don't have to run back and forth from the kitchen. For $150, it holds up to 80 quarts, plus it comes with wheels for easy transport as well as a removable lid for convenient access to whatever you're storing.
Blackstone 22-inch griddle
If you want to swap those grill grates out for a flat surface, then consider buying this 22-inch Blackston griddle. A larger, standalone Blackstone griddle can cost close to $500, so this smaller one for $159 is a more affordable alternative. The griddle works great for when you want an even sear or for any foods that are too small to easily cook over grill grates.
Heinz classic variety pack
Condiments are an absolute must when preparing hamburgers, hot dogs, or even barbecued chicken, and this Heinz classic variety pack allows you to buy them all at once and give guests their condiment of choice. It includes two ketchup bottles, plus a yellow mustard and a barbecue sauce.
Summer plate and napkin bundle set
Barbecue is best when the cleanup is easy, so if you're hosting a few guests, this Artstyle plate and napkin set is perfect. The decorative plates are embellished with summer staples like ice cream and fresh fruit, so they're festive — and with a 100-count of each for $29.99 total, you can likely buy one pack and get through the whole summer, depending on how much you entertain.
Melamine lazy Susan with cover
For $32.99, this seven-piece lazy Susan is perfect for an al fresco barbecue thanks to its melamine construction, a heavy-duty plastic material that won't break if it drops on the patio. Plus, since it's a lazy Susan, it rotates and comes with removable inserts. This means you can use it as one large, shallow bowl to serve hamburgers and hot dogs, or add the inserts to serve all kinds of toppings, dips, or sides.
Glass food storage set
Plenty of barbecued food often means plenty of leftovers, so you want some good quality food storage to get the longest possible shelf life out of them. For $35.99, this Snapware Pyrex 18-piece glass food storage set comes with nine containers of varying sizes, so no matter how many leftovers you have, there's a box for all of them. Plus, the glass containers are dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe.
Surf and turf meat set
If you want the perfect combination of meat and seafood for a more elevated barbecue, then consider picking up this surf and turf set which pairs petite filet mignons with wild-caught lobster tails. The set comes with four of each, and they're fully frozen, so keep in mind that you'll have to allot time for the food to defrost before grilling. It retails for $200 — pricey but worth it for the ease.
Ceramic pizza stone
If you'd rather grill up some pizzas than burgers, you need a pizza stone. This 13.4-inch ceramic pizza stone gives an evenly cooked crust and fits right on the grill or even in your smoker (yes, you absolutely should be making pizza in a smoker), so you can heat it as the grill heats. At $65, it's a much more affordable alternative to buying a pricey pizza oven, and you can even keep it inside the grill when it's not in use.
Mediterranean chicken skewers
Barbecues are a lot of prep work, so if guests want chicken, consider picking up these premade grilled chicken skewers. They come ready to heat and eat, so you can pop them on the grill for just a few minutes (not too long because you don't want to dry them out), then serve them alongside grilled veggies or coat them in barbecue sauce.
Kirkland Signature brats
Hot dogs are a grilling staple, but for a sturdier, denser version, consider swapping them out for these Kirkland Signature brats. There are 14 to a package, so they can feed a crowd, and they're easy to toss on the grill alongside some burgers. While they don't have too many reviews, the customers who have tried them generally love them, with someone even comparing them to the same brats they had in Germany.
Sesame crusted ahi tuna steaks
If lobster isn't the vibe for your barbecue, you can still offer a seafood option by grilling up some sesame crusted ahi tuna steaks. This package is best for a crowd, as it comes with 18 pairs of tuna steaks (so 36 in total), but the good news is each pair is individually sealed, so you can store them in the freezer if you don't need them all at once.
Ekone smoked oysters
These Ekone smoked oysters don't need a smoker to taste good; the smoking is already done for you. The bold flavor makes for a great side dish to complement other robust flavors like smoked or grilled meats. You can serve these straight out of the tin (the tins are pretty enough to sit on the table), or offer them as a barbecue starter alongside crackers and cheese.
Nine-piece outdoor BBQ set
If you're grilling steaks, ribs, or brisket, you'll need good quality knives to properly slice them. Costco offers a Henckels nine-piece outdoor BBQ set for $120 that includes shears, a carving fork, and various different knives, which offer variety depending on the best one for slicing a specific cut of meat. Plus, the knives come with a roll bag for easy and safe storage.
Grill thermometer set
To properly grill or smoke meats, you need an accurate temperature. This digital thermometer set offers two thermometer types for $24.99. There is a meat thermometer, which will tell you if your meat is cooked, and a laser thermometer, which can give you an accurate read on the temperature inside the grill to ensure it's remaining constant. The food thermometer reaches 392 degrees Fahrenheit, while the infrared thermometer can measure up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit.