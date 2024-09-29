Why It's Safe And Preferred To Eat German Potato Salad At Room Temperature

If you love potato salad, you may have been victimized by an overly mayonnaise-d version that not only tastes bland and flavorless, but can't be left sitting out for more than two hours for safety reasons. Luckily, it's safe — and actually preferred — to eat German potato salad at room temperature or above.

German potato salad is everything mayo-based potato salad isn't. It's tangy, savory, and often warm (you can even serve it hot). Thanks to the temperature preference and the lack of mayonnaise, you won't have to keep an eye on the clock at the next get-together. After all, you won't need to get your dish back to the fridge to cool off. The warmth also helps the dressing better soak into the potatoes.

In regular, or American-style, potato salad, mayonnaise is usually used as the binder. Many homemade mayos contain raw eggs, which is why you've got to follow the two-hour rule with refrigeration. Otherwise bacteria can begin to proliferate. You should be especially careful on those hot summer days, when pathogens can grow tenfold in as little as one hour.

