12 Mouthwatering Summer Desserts At Aldi

From backyard barbecues to beach days, summer is the time to enjoy life and take things a little slower, and nothing is better on a sweltering hot day than a cool, refreshing dessert. Aldi, not surprisingly, has the summer season covered when it comes to treating yourself. The budget-friendly grocery chain has a number of warm-weather-friendly desserts on its shelves, some of which we've seen stocked before during past summers and are now back for the season — to much fanfare. We're also spotting new treats that we haven't tried before that look, quite frankly, delicious.

The lineup at Aldi includes something summery for everyone. We can't get enough of the low-calorie but high-in-flavor twirly pops; the lineup of rich, creamy indulgences; the campfire classics; the ice cream truck favorites; and the fruity, refreshing flavors stocking the freezer section. Many of these items are only available for the summer season, so don't wait to give them a try.