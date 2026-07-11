12 Mouthwatering Summer Desserts At Aldi
From backyard barbecues to beach days, summer is the time to enjoy life and take things a little slower, and nothing is better on a sweltering hot day than a cool, refreshing dessert. Aldi, not surprisingly, has the summer season covered when it comes to treating yourself. The budget-friendly grocery chain has a number of warm-weather-friendly desserts on its shelves, some of which we've seen stocked before during past summers and are now back for the season — to much fanfare. We're also spotting new treats that we haven't tried before that look, quite frankly, delicious.
The lineup at Aldi includes something summery for everyone. We can't get enough of the low-calorie but high-in-flavor twirly pops; the lineup of rich, creamy indulgences; the campfire classics; the ice cream truck favorites; and the fruity, refreshing flavors stocking the freezer section. Many of these items are only available for the summer season, so don't wait to give them a try.
Benton's Mini Dipped Sandwich Cremes
These bite-size cookie concoctions feature creamy, fruit-flavored fudge melted over crunchy cookies. They come in two summery, seasonal flavors: blueberry lemon and strawberry. Reviewers on Reddit obsess over how yummy the cookies are. "So freaking good," says one Redditor. We dare you to stop at one serving.
Purchase the Benton's Mini Dipped Sandwich Cremes for $3.29.
Sundae Shoppe Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches
These creamy, cold treats feature rich chocolate ice cream sandwiched between soft stroopwafel cookies and a string of gooey dulce de leche. The ice cream sandwiches are also available with vanilla ice cream, but chocolate lovers should definitely try this treat out.
Purchase the Sundae Shoppe Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches for $5.39.
Sundae Shoppe 20 Calorie Bars
A summer treat that's only 20 calories? Yes, please. These feature vanilla cream twirled with one of three classic fruit flavors per pack: strawberry, orange, or cherry. The treats are also fat free with no added sugar. "Never felt less guilty grabbing a snack," exclaims a satisfied Redditor.
Purchase the Sundae Shoppe 20 Calorie Bars for $3.09.
Specially Selected Cookies and Cream Mousse Cups
You might find a creamy and indulgent treat like this at a fancy restaurant, but you can enjoy this two-pack at home. We love how each cup is just big enough to indulge your sweet tooth. The dessert has another thing going for it: It comes in glass jars that Redditors reuse for everything from tea lights to measuring spices.
Purchase the Specially Selected Cookies and Cream Mousse Cups for $4.39.
Sundae Shoppe Strawberry Crunch Bar
These make us reminisce about something you might pick out from an ice cream truck when you were a kid. Only, now you can get this treat at Aldi all summer instead of hunting down a truck. The bars feature low-fat vanilla ice cream engulfing a strawberry center, with the whole thing covered in a crunchy cake coating.
Purchase the Sundae Shoppe Strawberry Crunch Bars for $3.29.
Sundae Shoppe Premium Sorbet Pint
Sorbet is the perfect refreshing treat on a hot day. Four summery flavors are in store this season: mango, lemon blueberry, strawberry lemonade, and pineapple. Try a scoop of each flavor together in a big bowl for the ultimate indulgence.
Purchase the Sundae Shoppe Premium Sorbet Pint for $3.79 to $4.19.
Benton's Key Lime & White Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies
Key lime always makes us think of hot weather and tropical beaches. Even if you can't surround yourself with palm trees and blue waters, these chewy cookies offer up a punch of tangy key lime flavor complemented by the sweetness of white chocolate. Imagine making two cookies into an ice cream sandwich with vanilla ice cream at the center — yum.
Purchase the Benton's Key Lime & White Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies for $3.29.
Sundae Shoppe Orange Cream Bars
Creamsicles are one of those frozen treats that always make us think of childhood, and these bars are a sweet take on the classic that's just like we remember. Each bar combines vanilla ice cream with an orange sherbet shell, and is only 80 calories. "These are the cure for a hot and humid Florida summer day," exclaims a shopper in a Facebook post.
Purchase the Sundae Shoppe Orange Cream Bars for $3.75.
Bake Shop 7 Up Cake
This soda-flavored Aldi bakery item was a cherished treat in the 1950s. The dessert is still timeless, and is the perfect item to bring to a summer barbecue or picnic. This light, fluffy cake is made with real 7 Up, which gives it a delightfully refreshing lemon-lime flavor. "It's sooooo freakin' good that I contemplated going back to buy eight more," half-jokes a commenter on a Reddit thread.
Purchase the Bake Shop 7 Up Cake for $4.95.
Choceur Chocolate S'mores Cluster
This treat takes the classic campfire combo of chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows, and turns it into a take-anywhere treat — no roasting marshmallows over an open fire necessary. One tasty idea: toss the clusters into the freezer. Frozen s'mores are the ultimate cool spin on this classic gooey treat.
Purchase the Choceur Chocolate S'mores Clusters for $3.65.
Sundae Shoppe Fruit Bars
These fruit bars come in three sweet flavors for the summer: mango, pineapple, and lime. Each is a refreshing treat to keep on hand for a hot summer's day. Some commenters on Reddit threads share that they find the bars taste better than major brand-name fruit pops.
Purchase the Sundae Shoppe Fruit Bars for $4.29.
Bake Shop Edible Cookie Dough Cup
We love how versatile this treat is. You can always enjoy bites whenever you want something sweet, but we think this cookie dough is begging to be turned into fruit pizza. Additionally, the dough can be baked if you're craving a quick batch of chocolate chip cookies.
Purchase the Bake Shop Edible Cookie Dough Cup for $2.65.