Frozen S'mores Are The Ultimate Cool Spin On This Classic Gooey Treat

The classic combination of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows dubiously known as s'mores is actually way more versatile than its iconic association with campfires might suggest. You can batch make s'mores in the oven for an anytime delight to please a crowd. You can tinker around with all manner of secret ingredients to give your s'mores a signature twist. Or you can move them out of the fire and into the freezer for a less expected treat that transcends seasons.

S'mores are appealing for myriad reasons. Yes, they're sweet, and our brains are hardwired to desire said sweetness. The graham crackers will also typically add a little bit of saltiness, another sensation with science-backed appeal. And the textures bring the whole thing together — alternately crisp, gooey bites that you might think require heat to achieve, but are easily replicable as an icy treat as well. And making them that way is actually much more convenient than rubbing two sticks together out in the woods.