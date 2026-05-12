This Soda-Flavored Aldi Bakery Item Was A Cherished Treat In The 1950s

There's one dessert back in Aldi's bakery section right now that customers can't stop talking about: a lemon lime 7Up cake that is actually made with the iconic fizzy beverage. Some Aldi shoppers are skeptical, thinking a cake made with soda couldn't possibly taste good. Others, however, know this is not a newfangled invention: The 7Up cake is one of many nostalgic cakes you probably forgot existed. It dates back to the 1950s, with strong origins in the South, and is just one of many recipes from the era that utilizes soda in baked goods. It also happens to be delicious.

Like the 1950s 7Up cake, Aldi's version is a Bundt pound cake featuring the citrusy flavors of 7Up, with a sugary glaze on top. One Aldi shopper applauded the cake's moist, soft texture and noted that the 7Up comes across as a pleasant standard lemon citrus flavor. A poster on Reddit purchased it despite misgivings about soda in a cake. They were surprised by how tasty it was and reported eating the whole dessert in one sitting. Another Redditor shared, "Y'all talked me into one. And it's delicious. Moist and tasty. Honestly, no notes." This tracks with others' memories of the original 7Up cake. "It was my favorite as a kid in the '70s ... completely decadent," one Reddit poster said.

This vintage-style cake is a seasonal item at Aldi. Currently, it costs $4.95 for 20 ounces — about seven servings. In 2023, it was 26 ounces for $5.49 (nine servings), but its fans generally don't seem to mind paying slightly more per ounce. It is among many Aldi products that tend to sell out quickly, so keep this in mind next time you see one in stores.