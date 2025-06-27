That Store-Bought Cookie Dough Is Begging To Be Turned Into This Shareable Summer Treat
We love a pre-packaged cookie dough, whether it's used to just round balls onto a pan for skillet cookies or turned into baked sweets the usual way. You could even jazz up that store-bought cookie dough with different add-ins. But when summer comes around, turn that cookie dough into a fruit-packed, party-ready dessert: fruit pizza. This playful, colorful, and irresistible treat hits all the right notes for backyard barbecues or sunny day picnics in that it's both easy to make and easy to share.
To make a fruit pizza, all you need to do is flatten sugar cookie dough onto a tray or pizza pan, bake it into a golden crust, and let it cool before slathering on a creamy, tangy layer that will act as a sauce. This could be a classic cream cheese frosting elevated with flavorful mix-ins like nuts and extracts, some Greek yogurt mixed with honey, or even a mascarpone frosting.
Then comes the fun part — top your pizza with fresh fruit in vibrant patterns or delicious chaos. To finish it off, you can brush the fruit with jelly or marmalade for extra sweetness that also keeps the fruit from browning. The result is similar to a fruit tart but for a third of the preparation time.
Delicious topping combos for your fruit pizza
The beauty of a summer fruit pizza is that it's a true blank canvas. Once your cookie crust is baked, cooled, and topped with frosting, the creative possibilities are endless. Some people enjoy arranging their fruit into elaborate shapes or patterns, but there's no wrong way to decorate — go with whatever vision suits your style (or your snack cravings).
If you want a tropical dessert, top your fruit pizza with pineapple chunks, kiwi slices, and mango strips. For an extra island vibe, mix a bit of coconut cream into your frosting or sprinkle some shredded coconut on top. If you want to focus on berry flavors, pile on strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, then dust lightly with powdered sugar or some pistachio shavings. Or, think citrus with clementines, grapefruit wedges, and sliced green grapes, layered on top of a zesty lemon syrup and whipped cream topping in commitment to the theme. Feeling extra? Add a drizzle of chocolate syrup or a swirl of caramel over the top. And you can always sprinkle on chopped walnuts or chocolate chips for flair. You can top the cookie dough with whatever sauce, fruit, and topping combo you please.