That Store-Bought Cookie Dough Is Begging To Be Turned Into This Shareable Summer Treat

We love a pre-packaged cookie dough, whether it's used to just round balls onto a pan for skillet cookies or turned into baked sweets the usual way. You could even jazz up that store-bought cookie dough with different add-ins. But when summer comes around, turn that cookie dough into a fruit-packed, party-ready dessert: fruit pizza. This playful, colorful, and irresistible treat hits all the right notes for backyard barbecues or sunny day picnics in that it's both easy to make and easy to share.

To make a fruit pizza, all you need to do is flatten sugar cookie dough onto a tray or pizza pan, bake it into a golden crust, and let it cool before slathering on a creamy, tangy layer that will act as a sauce. This could be a classic cream cheese frosting elevated with flavorful mix-ins like nuts and extracts, some Greek yogurt mixed with honey, or even a mascarpone frosting.

Then comes the fun part — top your pizza with fresh fruit in vibrant patterns or delicious chaos. To finish it off, you can brush the fruit with jelly or marmalade for extra sweetness that also keeps the fruit from browning. The result is similar to a fruit tart but for a third of the preparation time.