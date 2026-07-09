18 Chain Restaurants That Offer Discounts For Veterans

There are plenty of restaurants that offer money-saving deals for various occasions, including Veterans Day. But that doesn't mean it's the only time veterans are celebrated throughout the United States. Beyond that one day each year, there are a number of popular chain restaurants that offer regular discounts no matter when you dine. Chowhound has compiled a list of chain restaurants that offer discounts for military veterans — not just active duty military.

The restaurant rewards vary by chain; plus, many chains are franchised, so not every location of a certain restaurant will always have the same veterans discount. The best way to know whether your nearest location of any of the following restaurants offers the standard veterans discount is to call and ask before visiting, or to double check with the host upon arriving to ensure there is no confusion when the bill comes. Finally, don't be surprised if a restaurant asks for identification to confirm that you're eligible for the veteran discount.