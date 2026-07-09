18 Chain Restaurants That Offer Discounts For Veterans
There are plenty of restaurants that offer money-saving deals for various occasions, including Veterans Day. But that doesn't mean it's the only time veterans are celebrated throughout the United States. Beyond that one day each year, there are a number of popular chain restaurants that offer regular discounts no matter when you dine. Chowhound has compiled a list of chain restaurants that offer discounts for military veterans — not just active duty military.
The restaurant rewards vary by chain; plus, many chains are franchised, so not every location of a certain restaurant will always have the same veterans discount. The best way to know whether your nearest location of any of the following restaurants offers the standard veterans discount is to call and ask before visiting, or to double check with the host upon arriving to ensure there is no confusion when the bill comes. Finally, don't be surprised if a restaurant asks for identification to confirm that you're eligible for the veteran discount.
Applebee's
Applebee's, the popular chain known for dishes like boneless wings and the famous Dollarita, offers a 10% military discount to both active-duty military and veterans. On Veteran's Day, many locations offer a free meal.
Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill is an affordable seafood spot that offers a 10% discount all year round to honor veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with its Heroes Discount. The chain's website notes that a valid ID is required to receive the discount.
Boston Market
Boston Market has one of the better military discounts on this list. As a veteran, you're entitled to 20% off your total bill at participating locations. However, there is speculation that some locations offer lower discounts and others offer higher, somewhere between 10% and 25% off, so it's best to call and double check.
Buffalo Wild Wings
At participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations, veterans can receive 10% off their total bill. On Veterans Day, veterans can also get an order of wings and fries free of charge, though it's dine-in only.
Chili's
Chili's is known for offering a senior discount but whether it offers a military discount varies by location. Some consumers have reported discounts of 10%, while other outlets say it can be up to 20%. The chain's main website notes that it does offer a free Veteran's Day meal, so contact your local spot to double-check if it offers a daily discount.
Cinnabon
Cinnabon offers a 15% military discount to anyone who is active or retired, though it does appear that the discount isn't necessarily valid at every location, so it's worth checking beforehand.
Dave & Buster's
Similarly to other chain restaurants, Dave & Buster's offers a generous discount of 15% for anyone in the military community, including veterans.
Denny's
Denny's is another spot with veterans' offers that might vary by location, so you should call and confirm. Some locations offer a daily discount of anywhere from 10% to 20%, though other locations might only offer discounts on military holidays like Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco has a 15% discount to anyone who serves the community. Military personnel fall into that category.
Hard Rock Café
Hard Rock Café offers a 15% discount for veterans, and it extends beyond just food and non-alcoholic drinks. In addition to those two, the chain also offers a discount on retail purchases from its gift shop. Be sure to bring a valid military ID, or you might be refused.
Longhorn Steakhouse
Longhorn Steakhouse doesn't have a specific policy that all of its locations must follow. While it's up to individual restaurants, most locations do offer a discount of anywhere from 10% to 15% for veterans and other military personnel.
The Melting Pot
The Metling Pot has one of the best military discounts out there; it offers 20% off the entire bill for all military personnel, including veterans. However, its website notes you are required to show military ID.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse offers what it refers to as a Heroes Discount, which means all first responders — including veterans — are entitled to 10% off their meal every day.
Red Heat American Tavern
Red Heat Tavern is a smaller chain restaurant between Massachusetts and Connecticut, but if you're in that area, then you're in luck the restaurant offers a 15% discount to all veterans and military personnel every day.
Texas de Brazil
Texas de Brazil offers a 10% veterans discount every day for dine-in only. However, it's not valid on restaurant holidays, such as Christmas and New Year's Eve. The discount only applies on service for tables of four or fewer.
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse offers a 10% year-round discount to military personnel, including veterans. On Veterans Day, veterans can also grab a free meal.
The Greene Turtle
The Greene Turtle, a smaller chain restaurant with locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Florida, offers a daily 15% military discount for anyone who has served.
Wendy's
Wendy's doesn't technically offer a daily discount, but it does offer year-round discounts. The chain partnered with WeSalute, along with many other restaurants on this list, to offer various deals to military veterans throughout the year. Veterans get printable coupons, plus discounts and special offers on all patriotic holidays, from Veterans Day to Memorial Day and even Flag Day.