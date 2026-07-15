Save Your Cabinet Space: Stack Cake Pans This Way For Easier Access And More Room
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If your kitchen sees a lot of action, we bet we share the same issue: the lack of space or just unsightly clutter. This is especially true if you're an avid cake baker. Since cake pans come in different shapes and sizes, it can be a pain to stack them, and home bakers might have a hard time knowing where to put them while maintaining a neat space. A corner storage rack might be what you're looking for, especially if you have all the pans every baker should have and more. These nifty storage solutions are heaven-sent, with several tiers that allow you to maximize your cabinets' vertical space.
There's the AKAZA Two-Tier Corner Stackable Organizer Shelf, for instance. An organizer like this gives you a choice between utilizing it as a shelf to save on vertical space or as two separate storage solutions if flexibility is what you're looking for. There's also shelves like the Deco Brothers Three-Tier Counter and Cabinet Corner Shelf if you need to stack even more cake pans.
Other than saving cabinet space, the corner cabinet organizer can also help you easily access your cake pans, providing a clear view and hassle-free storage for various cookware sizes and shapes. You no longer have to lift several pans to get to the one in the middle. Plus, if you have a trendy open cabinet, it rids you of the eyesore of a disorganized mess. So if efficiency and aesthetic appeal are what you're going for, the corner cabinet organizer takes the, well, cake.
Space-saving ways you can store your cake pans
There are a lot of ways to accommodate your cake pan collection without sacrificing the look of a spotless kitchen. You can declutter your messy kitchen cabinets with a simple organizational solution: the lazy Susan. This spinning surface has helped organize countless homes since the 18th century. When installed in a bottom corner kitchen cabinet, its rotating feature can help you access the pan you need without having to dig through an otherwise awkward space.
A pan organizer rack can be a lifesaver, too, particularly when dealing with a lot of differently shaped pans. Each cake pan slips into its own tier, so if you own a round, square, rectangular, and unicorn-shaped cake pan, you don't have worry about them being stacked precariously in your cabinet. Another solution, one that lets you stack like shapes together, is a simple tiered dish drying rack. Round pans stack into round pans, square into square, and so on.
With a little creativity and imagination, you can store your cake pans a couple of different ways, so they remain within easy reach, even when working with limited storage space. So no hope is lost for people who love baking but don't enjoy the Tetris-like challenge of stacking cake pans — a smart storage solution is all you need.