For Roasted Potatoes With More Flavor And Texture, Sprinkle On This Seasoning Blend

Are you looking for a tasty new seasoning to add to your next batch of roasted potatoes? Especially if you're looking to swap out your go-to rosemary and garlic roasted potato recipe for spuds with a crunchier, more versatile bite, everything bagel seasoning gets the job done. Loaded with dried, aromatic veggies and crunchy seeds, everything bagel seasoning gives potatoes a major boost in both flavor and texture. Yet, before you start using this multi-purpose seasoning, you first need to know where to find it along with when, in the cooking process, you should add it to your potatoes.

Everything bagel seasoning typically consists of both white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic and onion, and salt. You can find this specialized seasoning blend at many popular supermarkets like H-E-B and Trader Joe's (the TJ's version is famously called Everything But The Bagel Seasoning). Better yet, everything bagel seasoning is also one of the many Kirkland spices and seasonings you can buy in bulk at Costco. While you can also make your own or simply recreate Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning at home, you need to be mindful when adding this seasoning blend to roasted potatoes.

Truth be told, whether you add this seasoning blend before or after roasting affects the final taste of the savory side dish. If added before roasting, the seeds will toast and give your spuds a nuttier flavor. Alternatively, adding the seasoning to your potatoes after roasting delivers a more earthy, pungent taste.