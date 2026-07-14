For Roasted Potatoes With More Flavor And Texture, Sprinkle On This Seasoning Blend
Are you looking for a tasty new seasoning to add to your next batch of roasted potatoes? Especially if you're looking to swap out your go-to rosemary and garlic roasted potato recipe for spuds with a crunchier, more versatile bite, everything bagel seasoning gets the job done. Loaded with dried, aromatic veggies and crunchy seeds, everything bagel seasoning gives potatoes a major boost in both flavor and texture. Yet, before you start using this multi-purpose seasoning, you first need to know where to find it along with when, in the cooking process, you should add it to your potatoes.
Everything bagel seasoning typically consists of both white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic and onion, and salt. You can find this specialized seasoning blend at many popular supermarkets like H-E-B and Trader Joe's (the TJ's version is famously called Everything But The Bagel Seasoning). Better yet, everything bagel seasoning is also one of the many Kirkland spices and seasonings you can buy in bulk at Costco. While you can also make your own or simply recreate Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning at home, you need to be mindful when adding this seasoning blend to roasted potatoes.
Truth be told, whether you add this seasoning blend before or after roasting affects the final taste of the savory side dish. If added before roasting, the seeds will toast and give your spuds a nuttier flavor. Alternatively, adding the seasoning to your potatoes after roasting delivers a more earthy, pungent taste.
What else to know when adding everything bagel seasoning to roasted potatoes
If you do add everything bagel seasoning to your potatoes before cooking, be wary to avoid potentially burning one or more of the included ingredients in your oven. This can accidentally happen if you use little to no fat on your potatoes or cook your spuds for too long at exceedingly high temperatures. To ensure satisfying results each and every time, make sure your potatoes are coated in a generous layer of cooking oil before adding the seasoning. Better yet, you can use the best fat for roasted potatoes, which happens to be oil and butter (or duck fat) combined.
Roast your potatoes no higher than 425 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid the sesame seeds in your seasoning from turning too dark and potentially giving the dried onion and garlic an unnecessary char. Be sure to also stir your potatoes once or twice during the roasting process to promote more even cooking. All in all, keep an eye on your potatoes as they roast and make sure to pull them from your oven once they reach fork-tender consistency.
Depending on the flavor profile you're after, there are many different ways to add everything bagel seasoning to roasted potatoes. You can add accompaniments to these flavorful spuds such as crumbled goat cheese, grated parmesan cheese, chopped bacon, or fresh extras like chopped green onions and parsley.