The Popular Steakhouse Chain That Serves Award-Winning Baby Back Ribs
When you think of amazing barbecue, you might think of a mom-and-pop restaurant down the road, that one place you visited on your trip to Texas, or even a neighbor who makes the best ribs around. What might surprise you, though, is that Texas Roadhouse also has some pretty amazing barbecue — at least according to the Blue Ribbon award it won for its ribs.
Back in 2006, 17 restaurants competed in a "Taste of the Region Blue Ribbon Contest" for Southern New England School of Law, and Texas Roadhouse was declared the winner among all. The brand's baby back ribs were the perfect blend of smoky and tender, which set the restaurant apart from the rest, but its chicken wings and jalapeño poppers helped seal the deal, too. Among the 17 competing restaurants were Outback Steakhouse and Applebee's, neither of which were given the same praise.
Texas Roadhouse sets its ribs apart by cooking them low and slow at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 hours to reach peak tenderness. They're also seasoned with a blend of spices, including garlic powder, dry mustard, onion powder, and cayenne for a little heat, then coated in Texas Roadhouse's signature barbecue sauce.
What customers think of Texas Roadhouse's ribs, and tips to make them at home
Customers often rave about Texas Roadhouse's ribs, citing both the price and flavor. In a r/BBQ Reddit thread, barbecue fans admitted that it's not a bad idea to stop into the chain restaurant when you want quality ribs at a decent price. "For a chain restaurant I'd say they're pretty damn awesome," one person wrote in response to the original poster praising the ribs' flavor and price. "It's basically the only chain I still recommend to people. Great prices and great food," another person commented.
Overall, the ribs are a solid option if you're looking to kick that craving without dropping too much money. Texas Roadhouse offers a rack of baby back ribs for around $26, though prices vary by location. While the exact Texas Roadhouse ribs can't be easily recreated at home (it's a three-day prep and cooking process), the chain has given tips on an at-home version if you want to try: season with Texas Roadhouse's signature dry rub, bake on a rack with liquid smoke underneath, and cook at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about two hours.