The Popular Steakhouse Chain That Serves Award-Winning Baby Back Ribs

When you think of amazing barbecue, you might think of a mom-and-pop restaurant down the road, that one place you visited on your trip to Texas, or even a neighbor who makes the best ribs around. What might surprise you, though, is that Texas Roadhouse also has some pretty amazing barbecue — at least according to the Blue Ribbon award it won for its ribs.

Back in 2006, 17 restaurants competed in a "Taste of the Region Blue Ribbon Contest" for Southern New England School of Law, and Texas Roadhouse was declared the winner among all. The brand's baby back ribs were the perfect blend of smoky and tender, which set the restaurant apart from the rest, but its chicken wings and jalapeño poppers helped seal the deal, too. Among the 17 competing restaurants were Outback Steakhouse and Applebee's, neither of which were given the same praise.

Texas Roadhouse sets its ribs apart by cooking them low and slow at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 hours to reach peak tenderness. They're also seasoned with a blend of spices, including garlic powder, dry mustard, onion powder, and cayenne for a little heat, then coated in Texas Roadhouse's signature barbecue sauce.