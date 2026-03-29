To Make Texas Roadhouse-Style Ribs, Just Remember These 2 Words

Texas Roadhouse is known for its southern-style dishes — and that includes barbecue. The chain's tender, tasty rack of ribs isn't something that can be prepared with a quick sear. Instead, if you're interested in making the ribs at home, remember these two words: low and slow.

In order to cook your at-home ribs in true Texas Roadhouse fashion, you'll need about 10 hours. The ribs cook for all this time at just 200 degrees Fahrenheit, hence the low and slow cooking method. Prior to cooking, they're rubbed with a seasoning blend, and you can purchase the dry rub seasoning from Texas Roadhouse, too, so you can get even more accurate flavor. Just before they're done, toss them onto a hot grill (about 450 degrees) to get a quick sear on the exterior. Then, of course, top them with your favorite barbecue sauce. You can pair the ribs with plenty of sides, but anything from tangy coleslaw to rich, creamy macaroni and cheese would work well.