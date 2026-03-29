To Make Texas Roadhouse-Style Ribs, Just Remember These 2 Words
Texas Roadhouse is known for its southern-style dishes — and that includes barbecue. The chain's tender, tasty rack of ribs isn't something that can be prepared with a quick sear. Instead, if you're interested in making the ribs at home, remember these two words: low and slow.
In order to cook your at-home ribs in true Texas Roadhouse fashion, you'll need about 10 hours. The ribs cook for all this time at just 200 degrees Fahrenheit, hence the low and slow cooking method. Prior to cooking, they're rubbed with a seasoning blend, and you can purchase the dry rub seasoning from Texas Roadhouse, too, so you can get even more accurate flavor. Just before they're done, toss them onto a hot grill (about 450 degrees) to get a quick sear on the exterior. Then, of course, top them with your favorite barbecue sauce. You can pair the ribs with plenty of sides, but anything from tangy coleslaw to rich, creamy macaroni and cheese would work well.
What does it mean to cook low and slow?
Low and slow doesn't have one exact definition. Rather, it's a cooking process that essentially means heating food (this method is often used with tougher cuts of meat) on a lower temperature for an extended period of time. Generally speaking, a low temperature means cooking at no hotter than 325 degrees Fahrenheit. The exact time for the meat varies depending on what you're cooking and the desired tenderness you want it to reach.
Besides a low temperature and a long time on the heat, there are two more elements to low and slow cooking: moisture and added flavor. That's because moisture turns to steam, which helps the cooking process along without drying out the meat. And since there is typically no charred searing or Maillard reaction involved (unless you finish things off on the grill the way Texas Roadhouse does), added flavors like seasonings are often incorporated. In the case of Texas Roadhouse's pork ribs, the ribs are cooked over a water bath that's enhanced with liquid smoke for both flavor and moisture; the ribs are also loaded with seasonings to build flavor on the meat. And based on Texas Roadhouse's method, it's no secret why they're some of the best ribs at any chain restaurant.