Watermelon Slices Stay Ice-Cold With This Dirt Cheap DIY

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With summertime gatherings comes the classic cookout foods — from hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill, to a tasty side of coleslaw. However, with an outdoor picnic you'll also have to deal with the summer heat, which can quickly ruin your food. Watermelon is always a must at the picnic table, though this fruit doesn't stay cold and refreshing in the hot weather for long. If you don't want your watermelon slices to quickly become one of the worst BBQ side dishes at the table, there's one dirt-cheap hack that will keep your melon fresh and delicious — and it starts with a disposable foil tray.

To keep your watermelon cold all summer long, the trick is to add that disposable tray with a layer of ice underneath your tray of fruit. Ice has always worked well to keep appetizers cold, but this DIY creates the perfect sheet of ice for even cooling. Simply take your tray and fill the bottom with water, and let it freeze overnight. When you're ready to serve your watermelon, add the slices to a separate aluminum tray and place it on top of the tray with ice. The cold will transfer through the tray, keeping your fruit at a cool temperature for your guests to enjoy.